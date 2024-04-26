NDTV ProfitEarningsMahindra Holidays & Resorts Q4 Result: PAT Jumps 47.7% To Rs 83.2 Crore
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Q4 Result: PAT Jumps 47.7% To Rs 83.2 Crore

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd reported a 47.7% rise in consolidated profit after tax of Rs 83.2 crore for the March 2024 quarter against Rs 56.3 crore a year ago, with total income of Rs 830.34 crore.

26 Apr 2024, 07:05 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Club Mahindra resort Bardez, Goa (Source: Club Mahindra)</p></div>
Club Mahindra resort Bardez, Goa (Source: Club Mahindra)

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd on Friday reported a 47.7% rise in consolidated profit after tax of Rs 83.2 crore for the March 2024 quarter against Rs 56.3 crore a year ago.

For the entire 2023-24, the company reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 116.05 crore against Rs 113.82 crore in the preceding fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

During the January-March quarter, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd reported a total income of Rs 830.34 crore compared to Rs 735.26 crore a year ago.

Its total expenses during the quarter under review rose to Rs 720.86 crore from Rs 658.23 crore in the January-March period of the previous year.

The company said it has recorded robust member additions at 20,019 during 2023-24, up 15% year-on-year.

The company's shares closed at 434.10 apiece, up 1.99% from their previous close on the BSE.

