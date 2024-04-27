RBL Bank Q4 Results: Net Profit Rises 30% To Rs 353 Crore
RBL Bank's net profit surges by 30% to Rs 353 crore in Q4 FY24, marking a significant improvement from the previous year.
Private sector lender RBL Bank Ltd. on Saturday reported a 30% jump in the March quarter of financial year 2023-24 at Rs 353 crore. The bank had earned a net profit of Rs 271 crore in the year-ago period.
The bank's operating profit for the quarter saw a 49% on year growth to Rs 887 crore.
RBL Bank Q4 FY24 Results Highlights
Net profit up 30% to Rs 353 crore vs Rs 271 crore (YoY).
Net interest income up 18% to Rs 1,600 crore vs Rs 1,357 crore (YoY).
Gross NPA at 2.65% vs 3.12% (QoQ).
Net NPA at 0.74% vs 0.80% (QoQ).
Board recommends dividend of Rs 1.5 per share.
The bank's deposits grew 22% during the quarter to Rs 1.03 lakh crore.
R Subramaniakumar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of RBL Bank said that the the growth in advances was driven by the retail segment. Advances during the quarter grew 20%, a pace the bank expects to maintain in the remainder of the financial year. Subramaniakumar hopes the bank's focus on improving its digital platform will aid in customer acquisition.
According to the management, the changes in accounting policies related to fees to business correspondents helped with curtailing the rise in operating expenditure.