Tata Consumer Products Q4 Results: Profit Falls 23%

Tata Consumer Products showcased consolidated revenue growth of 9% in Q4 FY24, with an 8% growth in constant currency terms. Despite challenges, the company's India beverages segment achieved a commendable 3% growth in Q4, driven by 7% growth over the entire fiscal, buoyed by a 2% increase in tea volume.

The India foods segment emerged as a standout performer, recording 20% revenue growth in Q4 FY24, including the acquisition of Capital Foods; and sustained momentum with 18% growth for the full fiscal, with 5% volume growth.

The international business segment also contributed significantly, registering a 7% revenue increase in Q4 FY24 (5% in constant currency terms). The company's 'India Growth' businesses rose by 40% in FY24 and accounted for 18% of the India business.

Coffee segment had revenue growth of 45% YoY and packaged beverages business in India delivered revenue growth of 2% YoY.

Premium and sub-premium segments outperformed the overall business in FY24; sub-premium segment accounted for over two thirds of India's tea revenue in FY24.