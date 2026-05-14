'Rs 25,000 Is Enough': Mumbai Woman Explains Budgeting Formula Online

A woman living in Mumbai has gone viral on social media after claiming that she manages to survive in the city on just Rs 25,000.

Ayushi shared a video on Instagram where she explained how careful budgeting can help her manage expenses in what is often called India's most expensive city. In the video, she gave a detailed breakdown of her spending, with the caption, "Trying to make 25k work in Mumbai".

According to her, rent and electricity together cost her around Rs 14,000 every month. Replying to one of her followers, she stated that she lives in Andheri East in a girls' pg. "You can even get flats at 10-15k in the area, but extra expenses would add up."

For daily travel, she depends on Mumbai's local trains and metro services, spending nearly Rs 2,000 monthly on transportation. "Trust me, local and metros save a lot of money, love the connectivity in Mumbai and just love the city," she wrote in the comment section.

She also revealed that she keeps her food expenses limited to around Rs 6,000 by cooking meals at home instead of ordering from outside. Apart from essential expenses, she said she spends nearly Rs 5,000 on personal activities, including running and pursuing her hobbies.

Soon, the video went viral on social media, with some appreciating her budgeting skills.

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One replied, "Bro, that is just my food expenses when on budget." While another commented, "I was confused about whether it could be managed, but thank you for this informative video."

"Finally someone with realistic view and struggles," wrote the next. "Nice, perfect guidance!" commented another.

Several social media users pointed out that the woman's total monthly expenses appeared to add up to nearly Rs 27,000, which is higher than the Rs 25,000 figure she initially mentioned.

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She later clarified that her additional personal expenses are not fixed every month. She explained that while she had mentioned spending around Rs 5,000 on hobbies, running, and other activities, the amount usually remains within Rs 3,000.

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