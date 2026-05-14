ED Freezes Rs 526 Crore Bank Deposits In PMLA Case Against Gameskraft

The Enforcement Directorate has frozen Rs 526 crore bank deposits and seized gold jewellery worth Rs 3.5 crore along with Rs 11 lakh in cash after it concluded searches in a money laundering case against online gaming platform Gameskraft, according to a statement on Thursday.

The searches against the Bengaluru-based company was launched on May 7 in Delhi-NCR and the capital city of Karnataka. The raids concluded on May 13.

Movable assets like bank deposits, bonds and fixed deposits worth a total Rs 526.49 crore have been frozen while gold jewellery worth Rs 3.5 crore and Rs 11 lakh in cash have been seized during the operation conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, they said. ED estimates user losses at around Rs 1,154 crore.

ED alleges Gameskraft offered real-money rummy in states where online gaming is banned by tampering geo-location systems. In addition, the gency claims users were unknowingly made to play against BOTs/automated algorithms.

Following the raids, the ED had arrested three founders of the company -- Deepak Singh, Prithvi Raj Singh and Vikas Taneja.

The central agency filed a money laundering case against Gameskraft Technologies Ltd and other associated entities taking cognisance of multiple police FIRs related to alleged cheating and fraud.

According to ED officials, the platform runs and owns various online real-money games like 'RummyCulture', rummytime app, etc.

Online money gaming was banned by the government in August 2025.

With Input From PTI.

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