Retiring At 50 On Rs 1.5 Lakh A Month? Here's Why Your Salary Alone Won't Cut It

Early retirement has become an increasingly popular aspiration among India's salaried class. With a monthly income of Rs 1.5 lakh, many are asking whether they can afford to step away from full-time work at 50 instead of waiting until the conventional retirement age of 60.

A sizeable pay cheque alone is no guarantee of an early retirement. While earning Rs 1.5 lakh a month places you in a strong financial position, the deciding factors are your spending habits, savings rate and the wealth you have built by the time you turn 50.

In India, retail inflation sits closer to 4% to 6%, while lifestyle and medical inflation can comfortably touch 10% to 12% annually. Because of this, financial experts suggest a Safe Withdrawal Rate (SWR) of 3% to 3.5% for an early retirement horizon.

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SWR represents the percentage of a retirement portfolio you can withdraw each year without running out of money.

Assuming an SWR of 3.5% (a multiplier of roughly 30 to 33 times your annual expenses), here is what your required target corpus looks like based on your actual monthly outflows:

Current Monthly Expenses Annual Outflow Required Corpus at Age 50 (3.5% SWR) Rs 50,000 Rs 6 Lakh Rs 1.8 Crore - Rs 2.0 Crore Rs 80,000 Rs 9.6 Lakh Rs 2.8 Crore - Rs 3.2 Crore Rs 1.2 lakh Rs 14.4 Lakh Rs 4.3 Crore - Rs 4.8 Crore

How much you spend each month has a far greater impact on your retirement plan than how much you earn. Someone allocating over Rs 1.2 lakh of a Rs 1.5 lakh salary towards EMIs, rent and day-to-day expenses is likely to require nearly Rs 5 crore before retiring at 50. By contrast, keeping monthly expenses to around Rs 50,000 and investing the balance significantly lowers the target to roughly Rs 2 crore.

Between ages 40 and 50, expenses hit their absolute zenith. Higher education for children, weddings, and aging parents' care coincide exactly when you are supposed to be maximizing your retirement contributions. If you have to dip into your equity Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) to fund an engineering degree, your timeline derails.

Healthcare can become one of the largest expenses during retirement, particularly as treatment costs continue to rise faster than inflation. Those opting to retire at 50 should also factor in the possibility of losing employer-backed medical insurance.

To safeguard against these risks, it is best to build a retirement plan that includes comprehensive health cover for the family, a dedicated emergency medical corpus, long-term care arrangements and critical illness insurance if required. One can also set aside one to three years' worth of expenses in safe, readily accessible assets to deal with unforeseen circumstances.

A sizeable retirement fund is important, but it should not be the only pillar supporting your financial future. Diversifying income through multiple revenue streams can reduce the need to draw heavily from accumulated savings.

Common options include rental receipts, dividends, mutual fund investments, fixed-income assets, consulting work, freelance projects, business ventures and royalties or income generated from digital products.

To conclude, retiring at 50 on a Rs 1.5 lakh monthly salary is achievable, but the salary itself is not the deciding factor.

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Success depends on maintaining a high savings rate, investing consistently over decades, controlling lifestyle inflation, preparing for healthcare expenses, and building a retirement corpus capable of supporting 35 to 40 years of post-retirement life.

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