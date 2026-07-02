Amazon Cracks Down On India Delivery Partner After Fire Investigation Ends

Taking strong note of the fatal fire at a logistics facility in Uttarakhand that killed two workers, Amazon said it will take appropriate action against its third-party delivery partner once the ongoing police investigation into the incident is completed.

The fire broke out on June 5 at a warehouse operated by M&M Logistics Solutions, an Amazon delivery partner. According to a police document reviewed by Reuters, the facility allegedly did not have a valid fire safety clearance and lacked essential safety measures, including a fire alarm system, smoke detectors and a proper emergency exit.

In a statement, Amazon said it would act in accordance with its policies once the local authorities complete their investigation. The company has also launched an independent internal inquiry into the incident, according to a report.

Neither Uttarakhand Police nor M&M Logistics Solutions responded to Reuters' requests for comment.

The incident has renewed focus on workplace safety standards in India's logistics sector.

The Amazon India Workers Union has demanded an independent judicial probe into the deaths, describing the fire as a serious failure of workplace safety and worker protection.

Amazon has maintained that the safety and well-being of workers remain its top priority. The company's supplier code of conduct requires third-party vendors to maintain safe working conditions and explicitly prohibits unsafe workplaces, including those with inadequate fire safety.

The policy also allows Amazon to suspend or terminate contractors found violating its standards.

M&M Logistics Solutions operates 45 Amazon delivery centres across 21 cities in northern India, according to an Amazon press release issued in 2023.

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