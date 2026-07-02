Mehli Mistry Resigns As Director From RNT Associates

Mehli Mistry, a close associate of Ratan Tata, has resigned from the board of RNT Associates Pvt Ltd, the personal investment firm and family office established by the late industrialist, according to sources.

Mistry submitted his resignation effective July 1, 2026, to the board of directors of RNT Associates Pvt Ltd on June 30, 2026, citing preoccupation and other commitments, people aware of the development said.

A close confidant of Ratan Tata, Mistry, in his resignation letter, extended his good wishes to the board of directors of RNT Associates in carrying forward the objectives of the company for which the former Chairman of Tata Sons promoted it after his retirement.

Comments from Mistry could not be obtained.

Late Ratan Tata had set up RNT Associates as a principal investment vehicle for investments made in his personal capacity and funded many startups, including BlueStone, Ola Electric, CarDekho, Urban Company, Lenskart and Cure. fit, among others, as per reports.

Mistry's resignation comes at a time when RNT Associates is preparing to transfer assets to two foundations named as beneficiaries in Ratan Tata's will, another report said.

Mistry has been gradually pulling himself away from institutions associated with the Tata Group after his renomination to Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust as a trustee was blocked last year amid infighting among the trustees.

He was first appointed to Tata Trusts in 2022.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.