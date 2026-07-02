England vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup Semi Final: Live Telecast & Streaming And Match Timings

An unbeaten England Women side will meet South Africa Women in the second semi-final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at London's Kia Oval on Thursday. England cruised through Group 2 without dropping a game to finish first, while South Africa progressed after winning four of their five fixtures.

No side has looked more convincing than England during the league stage, with the hosts completing a flawless five-match winning streak. Their journey has been built on a well-rounded squad.

The top three has set the tone throughout the competition, scoring at an impressive rate of 8.8 runs an over, driven largely by Danni Wyatt-Hodge's prolific run-scoring. Skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt's return from injury adds another layer of quality.

History is firmly on England's side at The Oval, where they remain unbeaten in Women's T20 Internationals. But we can't ignore the fact that England have faced a frustrating run against South Africa in ICC knockout matches. They crashed out after losing the semi-final of the 2023 T20 World Cup and suffered another heartbreak in last year's World Cup semi-final.

The Oval will be a new venue for South Africa as a team, but some of their players are no strangers to the conditions.

The Proteas secured their place in the semis with four victories from five matches, but their journey has been far from convincing.

Unlike England, South Africa have often relied on individual players rather than sustained team performances.

Despite carrying experience in the squad such as Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits and Nadine de Klerk, they have struggled on the field.

England vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup Semi Final: Date And Time

The England vs South Africa Women's T20 World Cup semi-final will be played on Thursday, July 2 from 11 p.m. IST.

England vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup Semi Final: Venue

The England vs South Africa Women's T20 World Cup semi-final match will be played at the Kennington Oval, London.

England vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup Semi Final: Live Telecast

The England vs South Africa Women's World Cup semi-final match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

England vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup Semi Final: Live Streaming

Fans can watch the live stream of the England vs South Africa Women's T20 World Cup semi-final match on the JioHotstar app and website.

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England vs South Africa, Women's World Cup Semi Final: H2H

In Women's T20 Internationals, England Women hold a dominant upper hand over South Africa Women, winning 23 of their 28 encounters, while South Africa have secured just 4 victories.

England vs South Africa, Women's World Cup Semi Final: Probable Playing XIs

England: Natalie Sciver-Brunt (c), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Amy Jones (wk), Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Dani Gibson, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Dané van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

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