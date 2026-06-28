Ben Stokes Bids Farewell To International Cricket, To Take Final Bow Against New Zealand

England Test captain Ben Stokes has announced his decision to retire from international cricket after the conclusion of the ongoing third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge, bringing the curtain down on a remarkable 15-year career.

According to a statement released during the match, the 35-year-old all-rounder informed his England teammates about his decision before the fourth day of the series decider against the Black Caps.

The announcement came while Stokes was leading England's bowling attack, and in a dramatic twist, he claimed a wicket with his very first delivery after the news broke, dismissing New Zealand batter Zak Foulkes, who was caught at second slip.

Stokes, regarded as one of England's greatest modern cricketers, took over as Test captain in 2022 and transformed the team's approach with an aggressive style of play.

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Speaking emotionally to his teammates, Stokes said he had “one more trip to the well” for the team and urged the players to give everything in the final phase of the match.

The England skipper had earlier missed the second Test after an incident at a London nightclub but returned to lead the side in Nottingham.

Stokes' international career includes several iconic performances, including his match-winning role in England's 2019 World Cup triumph and the 2019 Ashes series.

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