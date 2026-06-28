FIFA World Cup Round of 32 Fixtures: Full Schedule, Dates, Kick-Off Times And Format Explained

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has entered uncharted territory. For the first time in the competition's 96-year history, 48 nations have competed for football's biggest prize, with the tournament spread across three host nations, United States, Canada and Mexico.

The expanded format has transformed the competition. Instead of the traditional 32-team field and 64 matches, the 2026 edition features 48 teams and a record 104 matches. Teams were divided into 12 groups of four, with the new structure requiring the introduction of a Round of 32.

Previous World Cups either progressed directly from the group stage to the quarter-finals, featured a second group stage, or, in the modern era, moved straight into a Round of 16. The 2026 edition is the first men's FIFA World Cup to feature a 32-team knockout bracket.

How Did Teams Qualify For The Round Of 32?

Qualification for the knockout stage came through a two-step process.

The top two teams from each of the 12 groups automatically progressed, accounting for 24 places. They were joined by the eight best third-placed teams, selected from the 12 teams that finished third in their respective groups.

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Those third-placed sides were ranked using FIFA's standard tiebreakers:

Points obtained

Goal difference

Goals scored

Fair play record

FIFA World Ranking (final tiebreaker)

The format ensured that results across different groups remained interconnected until the final whistle of the group stage, with goal difference and even disciplinary records influencing qualification.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 Fixtures (IST)

Monday, June 29

12:30 AM: Canada vs South Africa

10:30 PM: Brazil vs Japan

Tuesday, June 30

2:00 AM: Germany vs Paraguay

6:30 AM: Netherlands vs Morocco

10:30 PM: Cote D'Ivoire vs Norway

Wednesday, July 1

2:30 AM: France vs Sweden

6:30 AM: Mexico vs Ecuador

9:30 PM: England vs DR Congo

Thursday, July 2

1:30 AM: Belgium vs Senegal

5:30 AM: USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina

Friday, July 3

12:30 AM: Spain vs Austria

4:30 AM: Portugal vs Croatia

8:30 AM: Switzerland vs Algeria

11:30 PM : Australia vs Egypt

Saturday, July 4

3:30 AM: Argentina vs Cabo Verde

7:00 AM: Colombia vs Ghana

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