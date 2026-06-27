FIFA World Cup 2026: How Classic Songs 'Sweet Caroline', 'Wonderwall' Became England's Unofficial Anthems

Sporting events are often remembered for dramatic goals, historic victories and unforgettable celebrations. But sometimes, a song can become just as closely associated with a team as its players. Over the years, stadium singalongs have become a major part of football culture, and few countries have embraced that tradition quite like England.

While Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline became England's unofficial anthem during Euro 2020 and Euro 2022, Oasis' Wonderwall is now emerging as the soundtrack of the team's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

Wonderwall's World Cup Moment

The Oasis classic grabbed attention after England's opening World Cup win over Croatia in Dallas. As players walked over to thank travelling supporters, thousands of fans sang Wonderwall together, with several members of Thomas Tuchel's squad joining in.

The post-match singalong quickly became one of England's standout moments of the tournament, while the 1995 hit also reportedly saw a significant boost in streaming numbers.

England's Unofficial Football Song

Before Wonderwall, Sweet Caroline had already established itself as a football favourite. Although the song was released by Neil Diamond in 1969, it gradually became popular at British sporting events, including cricket, boxing, rugby league and football.

Its connection with England exploded during Euro 2020, particularly after the team's victory over Germany at Wembley.

Wembley DJ Tony Parry later revealed that playing the song after the match was simply a gut decision, but it proved to be a hit as supporters from both teams joined the singalong. Music experts have suggested that the song's simple melody and memorable lyrics, including "Good times never felt so good" and the famous "ba, ba, baa" chorus, make it ideal for large crowds, according to reports.

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The anthem became so popular that even England's traditional football song, Three Lions, briefly had to share the spotlight. Songwriter Frank Skinner later reportedly joked that Sweet Caroline seemed to work even better during post-match celebrations.

Songs That Bring Fans Together

The song's popularity was further highlighted during UEFA Women's Euro 2022, when eight-year-old fan Tess went viral after being filmed dancing and singing to Sweet Caroline following England's semi-final win over Sweden.

Meanwhile, England are not alone in adopting tournament anthems. The United States men's team has embraced John Denver's Take Me Home, Country Roads as its World Cup victory song, showing how music is becoming an increasingly important part of football culture around the world.

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