Who's The 'Witch Doctor'? Ghanaian Mystic Viral After 'Curse' On England's Harry Kane For World Cup Match

Ghana moved within touching distance of a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout rounds for the first time in 16 years after holding England to a goalless draw in Boston on Tuesday. The result came days after a self-styled witch doctor claimed he would cast a spell on Harry Kane and England's campaign.

England captain Kane endured a disappointing evening, most notably spurning a clear-cut second-half opportunity as the Black Stars produced a disciplined defensive display. England were frustrated by Ghana in a 0-0 stalemate, marking the Three Lions' 13th goalless draw in World Cup history. Despite creating chances, England failed to break through as Ghana's disciplined defence earned a crucial point.

While attention has largely centred on matters on the pitch, an off-field storyline has also captured headlines. Nana Kwaku Bonsam, one of Ghana's most controversial spiritual figures, has resurfaced with claims that he influenced England captain Harry Kane after previously asserting he was behind Cristiano Ronaldo's injury setback in 2014.

"I am working on Harry Kane," he told the Daily Star ahead of the clash. "I have shown what I am capable of before, so I know what work I must do to stop him."

"I am very famous for my predictions. I am not wishing him serious injury. It will be just enough to stop him against my country. I will do my work so that it can help Ghana," Bonsam said.

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Who Is The 'Witch Doctor'?

A prominent and often controversial figure in Ghana, Bonsam operates three shrines in the capital, Accra. Branding himself as "The Great Authentic Man", he says he has lived in several international cities, including New York, Amsterdam and Berlin, as well as in Italy. His website also highlights coverage in two separate profiles published by The New York Times.

"Nana Kwaku Bonsam is an African Traditional Priest based in Ghana. In the last 20 years, he has been helping thousands of people around the world to achieve their goals in life and fortify their spiritual selves. His commitment is to prove that, despite the impact of Chrisitanity and colonialism, there is Real Power in Africa," according to his website.

Bonsam claims to help individuals pursue their ambitions through the spiritual powers of Kofi oo Kofi. He says his guidance can support people seeking financial security, career advancement and personal wellbeing.

He describes himself as an herbalist who draws on traditional African knowledge of plants and natural remedies. He claims these treatments can be used to address a range of physical and mental health issues, including conditions he says are not always effectively treated by conventional medicine.

The Ghanaian spiritualist is perhaps best known for asserting that he played a role in the injury suffered by Cristiano Ronaldo during Portugal's 2014 World Cup campaign.

"I said it four months ago that I will work on Cristiano Ronaldo seriously and rule him out of the World Cup or at least prevent him from playing against Ghana, and the best thing I can do is to keep him out through injury," he had said at the time, according to Football360.

After the match, Bonsam posted on Facebook that he would "release" Kane so that the forward could score a goal in the next match. "I am the most powerful spiritualist in the whole world now I am going to release Harry Kane so that his next match he can score a goal harry I will come and visit you ok we are brothers I love you soo much," Bonsam added.

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