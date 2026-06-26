'For Ronaldo': After Harry Kane 'Curse', 'Witch Doctor' Predicts Portugal As World Cup Winner

Nana Kwaku Bonsam, the Ghanaian controversial spiritualist who recently claimed he had cast a spell on England captain Harry Kane, is back in the spotlight with a bold new World Cup prediction.

This time, he believes Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal are destined to lift the FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy. Bonsam has boldly predicted that Portugal will go all the way this summer, claiming the outcome has already been decided beyond the football pitch.

"This World Cup is for Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo. They will win it," he said, according to reports. Bonsam also claimed that Portugal have already won the tournament "in the spiritual realm" and that Ronaldo can be confident because "his moment has arrived."

The claim has sparked fresh discussion among football fans, largely because of Bonsam's history of connecting on-field results with spiritual forces.

What He Said About Kane?

The latest predication comes just days after Bonsam made headlines for claiming he was "working on Harry Kane" ahead of England's World Cup clash against Ghana.

Speaking to the Daily Star before the game, Bonsam said, "I have shown what I am capable of before, so I know what work I must do to stop him." England were later held to a goalless draw by Ghana, leading many fans to revisit his comments.However, the Ghanaian spiritualist has now softened his stance on the England captain. According to Bonsam, there is no personal rivalry between them. "Harry Kane is not my enemy. I have a baby whom I will soon name after Harry Kane," he said. He later posted on Facebook that he would "release" Kane so the striker could score in his next match.

Who Is Nana Kwaku Bonsam?

Nana Kwaku Bonsam is one of Ghana's most controversial public figures and runs three shrines in Accra. He describes himself as an African traditional priest and herbalist who helps people through spiritual guidance and traditional practices.

Football fans may also remember him from the 2014 World Cup, when he claimed he had played a role in Cristiano Ronaldo's injury problems before Portugal's meeting with Ghana. At the time, he said he wanted to keep Ronaldo out of the match through injury.

While Bonsam's claims remain unproven, his comments have only added to the growing speculation over who will lift the trophy, with the tournament entering a crucial phase.

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