Who Is Sami Zayn? 10 Things To Know About WWE's First Muslim World Champion In More Than 40 Years

Sami Zayn reached the biggest milestone of his wrestling career after winning the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions 2026, defeating Cody Rhodes and Gunther in a triple-threat match. The victory made him the first Muslim wrestler to capture WWE's top world title in more than 40 years and ended a pursuit that had spanned over a decade.

The Canadian wrestler has built a reputation through his performances in independent wrestling, memorable WWE storylines and ability to connect with fans. From wrestling under a mask before joining WWE to becoming one of the company's leading stars, Zayn's journey has unfolded across several defining moments.

From Rami Sebei to Sami Zayn

Born Rami Sebei in Laval, Quebec, on July 12, 1984, Sami Zayn is of Syrian heritage. His parents emigrated from Syria before he was born. Although fans know him by his ring name, he has often spoken publicly about his background.

He Built His Reputation Before WWE

Before signing with WWE in 2013, Zayn competed on the independent wrestling circuit as the masked character El Generico. He wrestled across Canada, the United States, Mexico, Europe and Japan, earning recognition for his in-ring performances and distinctive persona long before joining WWE.

A Long Wait for the World Championship

Zayn won several championships during his WWE career, but the company's top prize remained out of reach for years. That changed at Night of Champions in Riyadh, where he pinned Cody Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Wrestling Came Before Championships

Zayn has said that titles were never the main reason he pursued professional wrestling.

Comparing wrestling with hockey, he said players dream of lifting the Stanley Cup because they first develop a love for the sport. He said that passion, rather than championships or financial rewards, has driven his career.

WWE's Longtime Underdog

Throughout his WWE run, Zayn has repeatedly fallen short before reaching major milestones. One of his biggest setbacks came at Elimination Chamber 2023, where he lost to Roman Reigns in front of his hometown crowd. Three years later, he won WWE's biggest championship.

The Bloodline Storyline Elevated Him

Zayn's role in The Bloodline became one of WWE's most recognised storylines. As the "Honorary Uce", he formed a close alliance with Jey Uso before eventually turning against the faction led by Roman Reigns. The storyline helped establish him as one of WWE's leading performers.

He Ended Gunther's Historic Title Reign

Before becoming world champion, Zayn defeated Gunther at WrestleMania XL to end his 666-day reign as Intercontinental champion. The victory remains one of the biggest wins of his WWE career.

Saudi Arabia Has Played a Key Role

As a wrestler of Syrian heritage, Zayn has spoken about his connection with WWE fans in Saudi Arabia. He has said crowds in the Kingdom have developed into some of WWE's strongest supporters, making the country one of the promotion's key international markets.

Kenny Omega Remains a Dream Opponent

Despite becoming WWE champion, Zayn has said he still has dream matches left to pursue. Among the opponents he has named is Kenny Omega, whom he wrestled several times during their early careers in Japan.

He Wants His Legacy to Extend Beyond One Title

Although winning the WWE Championship fulfilled one of his biggest ambitions, Zayn has said he does not want his legacy to be defined by a single achievement. He has said his career should instead be remembered through several chapters, including his time as El Generico and rivalries with Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns and Gunther.

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