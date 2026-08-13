Fermi Names McIntire CEO Four Months After Ousting Co-Founder

Fermi Inc. has named Lee McIntire as chief executive officer, about four months after ousting its co-founder from the top job.

McIntire has served as an independent director at the AI power firm since September, and took over as CEO Tuesday, the company said in a statement Wednesday.

The company has been trying to move on from a contentious chapter in its short life. On Monday, it announced its first binding lease with TensorWave. It's seeking to build one of the world's biggest private power complexes for data centers, but in April fired its CEO and co-founder Toby Neugebauer, in part because of struggles to line up an anchor tenant for the facility. He subsequently organized a campaign to remake the board, though that effort was paused in July.

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Fermi is seeking to develop a data-center campus in the Texas Panhandle that it says may eventually have as much as 17 gigawatts of capacity. That's an ambitious target, about three times the power consumed by New York City, reflecting the booming demand to supply artificial intelligence.

However, the company's struggles also reflect growing concern that massive data centers will have an adverse impact on local power grids and ecosystems.

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