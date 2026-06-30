July 2026 Cricket Schedule: India's White-Ball Tour Of England, Zimbabwe Series And More

International cricket takes centre stage in July, with India gearing up for a high-profile white-ball assignment in England. Adding to the excitement, the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will conclude with its showpiece final at The Lord's.

The marquee bilateral event of the month sees India arrive in England for an intensive white-ball feast comprising five T20 Internationals (T20Is) and three One Day Internationals (ODIs). Fresh off a shocking 2-0 T20I series defeat against Ireland, Shreyas Iyer's T20 squad will look for immediate redemption against a formidable English outfit captained by Harry Brook.

Following the shortest format, Shubman Gill will take over the captaincy duties for the three-match ODI series as the giants clash in 50-over cricket.

Right after wrapping up their English tour, the Indian unit will head to Harare for a 3-match T20I series starting July 23.

The premier women's tournament reaches its thrilling conclusion in early July. After the high-octane group stage, the final four have been confirmed, with the semi-finals and final all taking place at London's iconic venues.

The host nation, England Women, go into their semi-final with a flawless five-from-five record in the group stage, carrying the historical advantage of never having lost a World Cup that they have hosted.

West Indies who are currently hosting Sri Lanka will welcome New Zealand and Pakistan in the month of July.

India In England T20I & ODI Series, 2026

Date Match Time Venue July 01 England vs India - 1st T20I 10 p.m. Chester-le-Street July 04 England vs India - 2nd T20I 7 p.m. Manchester July 07 England vs India - 3rd T20I 10 p.m. Nottingham July 09 England vs India - 4th T20I 10 p.m. Bristol July 11 England vs India - 5th T20I 7 p.m. Southampton July 14 England vs India - 1st ODI 3:30 p.m. Birmingham July 16 England vs India - 2nd ODI 5:30 p.m. Cardiff July 19 England vs India - 3rd ODI 3:30 p.m. Lord's

ALSO READ: India Tour Of England 2026: Date, Time, Squads, How And Where To Watch IND vs ENG Matches

2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Date Match Time Venue July 02 2nd Semi: England Women vs South Africa Women 11 p.m. The Oval July 05 Final: TBA vs TBA 8 p.m. Lord's

Sri Lanka In West Indies Test Series, 2026

Sri Lanka will conclude their tour of West Indies with the 2nd and final test which will be played on Friday, July 3 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The 2nd test match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

The tour began with 3-ODI series which saw the visitors win the 1st ODI before the next two ODIs getting washed out due to rain. Hosts West Indies triumphed in the 3-match T20I series, claiming a 2-1 victory. West Indies put on a formidable show during the 1st Test held on June 25, winning it by an innings and 217 runs.

India Women's Tour of England, Only Test, 2026

The India Women's tour of England Only Test will be held at Lord's Cricket Ground in London from July 10 to July 13, 2026. The four-day historic Test match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST.

India Tour of Zimbabwe T20I Series 2026

Date Match Time Venue July 23 Zimbabwe vs India - 1st T20I 4:30 p.m. Harare July 25 Zimbabwe vs India - 2nd T20I 4:30 p.m. Harare July 26 Zimbabwe vs India - 3rd T20I 4:30 p.m. Harare

Bangladesh In Zimbabwe T20I & ODI Series, 2026

Date Match Time Venue July 06 Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh - 1st ODI 1 p.m. Harare July 09 Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh - 2nd ODI 1 p.m. Harare July 11 Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh - 3rd ODI 1 p.m. Harare July 15 Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh - 1st T20I 4 p.m. Bulawayo July 17 Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh - 2nd T20I 4 p.m. Bulawayo July 19 Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh - 3rd T20I 4 p.m. Bulawayo

The one-off test between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will be followed by 3-match ODI and T20I series.

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West Indies Women's Tour of Ireland ODI Series 2026

Date Match Time Venue July 10 Ireland W vs West Indies W (1st ODI) 3:15 p.m. Bready July 12 Ireland W vs West Indies W (2nd ODI) 3:15 p.m. Bready July 15 Ireland W vs West Indies W (3rd ODI) 3:15 p.m. Bready

Pakistan Women's Tour of Sri Lanka T20I & ODI Series, 2026

Date Match Time Venue July 23 1st ODI (SL W vs PAK W) 10 a.m. Hambantota July 25 2nd ODI (SL W vs PAK W) 10 a.m. Hambantota July 28 3rd ODI (SL W vs PAK W) 10 a.m. Hambantota July 31 1st T20I (SL W vs PAK W) 10 a.m. Hambantota

New Zealand Tour Of West Indies 2026

Date Match Time Venue July 12 NZ vs WI - 1st ODI 12:00 AM Providence Stadium July 14 NZ vs WI - 2nd ODI 12:00 AM Providence Stadium July 17 NZ vs WI - 3rd ODI 12:00 AM Providence Stadium July 20 NZ vs WI - 4th ODI 12:00 AM Bridgetown July 22 NZ vs WI - 5th ODI 12:00 AM Bridgetown

Pakistan Tour Of West Indies 2026

Date Match Time Venue July 25-29 Pak vs WI - 1st Test 7:30 PM Brian Lara Cricket Stadium, Tarouba

T20 Leagues

The T20 Blast and Major League Cricket 2026 will conclude in the month of July.

T20 Blast 2026

The quarter-finals will begin on July 15, followed by the semi-finals July 18. The finals of the T20 Blast tournament will be played on Saturday, July 18 at Edgbaston.

MLC 2026

The group stage of the Major League Cricket 2026 will continue during the first half of July. The playoff stage will begin on July 15 before the all important final taking place on Sunday, July 19 at 7:00 AM IST at Oakland Coliseum.

Lanka Premier League 2026, The Hundred Men's And Women's Competition 2026 and Global Super League 2026 are some of the T20 local leagues which will begin in the month of July.

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