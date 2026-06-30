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July 2026 Cricket Schedule: India's White-Ball Tour Of England, Zimbabwe Series And More

From India's white-ball tour of England to other international series, here's the complete July 2026 cricket schedule with match dates, venues and timings.

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July 2026 Cricket Schedule: India's White-Ball Tour Of England, Zimbabwe Series And More
India will face England and Zimbabwe in the month of July
Photo source: X/@BCCI

International cricket takes centre stage in July, with India gearing up for a high-profile white-ball assignment in England. Adding to the excitement, the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will conclude with its showpiece final at The Lord's.

The marquee bilateral event of the month sees India arrive in England for an intensive white-ball feast comprising five T20 Internationals (T20Is) and three One Day Internationals (ODIs). Fresh off a shocking 2-0 T20I series defeat against Ireland, Shreyas Iyer's T20 squad will look for immediate redemption against a formidable English outfit captained by Harry Brook.

Following the shortest format, Shubman Gill will take over the captaincy duties for the three-match ODI series as the giants clash in 50-over cricket.

Right after wrapping up their English tour, the Indian unit will head to Harare for a 3-match T20I series starting July 23.

The premier women's tournament reaches its thrilling conclusion in early July. After the high-octane group stage, the final four have been confirmed, with the semi-finals and final all taking place at London's iconic venues.

The host nation, England Women, go into their semi-final with a flawless five-from-five record in the group stage, carrying the historical advantage of never having lost a World Cup that they have hosted.

West Indies who are currently hosting Sri Lanka will welcome New Zealand and Pakistan in the month of July.

India In England T20I & ODI Series, 2026

DateMatchTimeVenue
July 01England vs India - 1st T20I10 p.m.Chester-le-Street
July 04England vs India - 2nd T20I7 p.m.Manchester
July 07England vs India - 3rd T20I10 p.m.Nottingham
July 09England vs India - 4th T20I10 p.m.Bristol
July 11England vs India - 5th T20I7 p.m.Southampton
July 14England vs India - 1st ODI3:30 p.m.Birmingham
July 16England vs India - 2nd ODI5:30 p.m.Cardiff
July 19England vs India - 3rd ODI3:30 p.m.Lord's

ALSO READ: India Tour Of England 2026: Date, Time, Squads, How And Where To Watch IND vs ENG Matches

2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

DateMatchTimeVenue
July 022nd Semi: England Women vs South Africa Women11 p.m.The Oval
July 05Final: TBA vs TBA8 p.m.Lord's

Sri Lanka In West Indies Test Series, 2026

Sri Lanka will conclude their tour of West Indies with the 2nd and final test which will be played on Friday, July 3 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The 2nd test match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

The tour began with 3-ODI series which saw the visitors win the 1st ODI before the next two ODIs getting washed out due to rain. Hosts West Indies triumphed in the 3-match T20I series, claiming a 2-1 victory. West Indies put on a formidable show during the 1st Test held on June 25, winning it by an innings and 217 runs.

India Women's Tour of England, Only Test, 2026

The India Women's tour of England Only Test will be held at Lord's Cricket Ground in London from July 10 to July 13, 2026. The four-day historic Test match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST.

India Tour of Zimbabwe T20I Series 2026

DateMatchTimeVenue
July 23Zimbabwe vs India - 1st T20I4:30 p.m.Harare
July 25Zimbabwe vs India - 2nd T20I4:30 p.m.Harare
July 26Zimbabwe vs India - 3rd T20I4:30 p.m.Harare

Bangladesh In Zimbabwe T20I & ODI Series, 2026

DateMatchTimeVenue
July 06Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh - 1st ODI1 p.m.Harare
July 09Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh - 2nd ODI1 p.m.Harare
July 11Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh - 3rd ODI1 p.m.Harare
July 15Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh - 1st T20I4 p.m.Bulawayo
July 17Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh - 2nd T20I4 p.m.Bulawayo
July 19Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh - 3rd T20I4 p.m.Bulawayo

The one-off test between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will be followed by 3-match ODI and T20I series.

ALSO READ: Ben Stokes Bids Farewell To International Cricket, To Take Final Bow Against New Zealand

West Indies Women's Tour of Ireland ODI Series 2026

DateMatchTimeVenue
July 10Ireland W vs West Indies W (1st ODI)3:15 p.m.Bready
July 12Ireland W vs West Indies W (2nd ODI)3:15 p.m.Bready
July 15Ireland W vs West Indies W (3rd ODI)3:15 p.m.Bready

Pakistan Women's Tour of Sri Lanka T20I & ODI Series, 2026

DateMatchTimeVenue
July 231st ODI (SL W vs PAK W)10 a.m.Hambantota
July 252nd ODI (SL W vs PAK W)10 a.m.Hambantota
July 283rd ODI (SL W vs PAK W)10 a.m.Hambantota
July 311st T20I (SL W vs PAK W)10 a.m.Hambantota

New Zealand Tour Of West Indies 2026

DateMatchTimeVenue
July 12NZ vs WI - 1st ODI12:00 AMProvidence Stadium
July 14NZ vs WI - 2nd ODI12:00 AMProvidence Stadium
July 17NZ vs WI - 3rd ODI12:00 AMProvidence Stadium
July 20NZ vs WI - 4th ODI12:00 AMBridgetown
July 22NZ vs WI - 5th ODI12:00 AMBridgetown

Pakistan Tour Of West Indies 2026

DateMatchTimeVenue
July 25-29Pak vs WI - 1st Test7:30 PMBrian Lara Cricket Stadium, Tarouba

T20 Leagues

The T20 Blast and Major League Cricket 2026 will conclude in the month of July.

  • T20 Blast 2026

The quarter-finals will begin on July 15, followed by the semi-finals July 18. The finals of the T20 Blast tournament will be played on Saturday, July 18 at Edgbaston.

  • MLC 2026

The group stage of the Major League Cricket 2026 will continue during the first half of July. The playoff stage will begin on July 15 before the all important final taking place on Sunday, July 19 at 7:00 AM IST at Oakland Coliseum.

  • Lanka Premier League 2026, The Hundred Men's And Women's Competition 2026 and Global Super League 2026 are some of the T20 local leagues which will begin in the month of July.

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