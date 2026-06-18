Major League Cricket (MLC) 2026: Schedule, Live Streaming & Match Timings In India, Squads And More

Launched in 2023, Major League Cricket has quickly become the flagship T20 tournament in the United States. The competition, run by American Cricket Enterprises under the sanction of USA Cricket, was established following ICC approval.

This will be the fourth season of the Twenty20 cricket league; the inaugural season took place in July 2023.

MLC Season 4 returns on June 18 (June 19 in Indian timings) with Texas Super Kings and Seattle Orcas set to launch the 2026 season at Grand Prairie Stadium.

The tournament begins with a seven-match stint at Grand Prairie Stadium, after which the league phase shifts to California. Fixtures will be split between the Oakland Coliseum and the Knight Riders venue in Pomona from the start of July.

Grand Prairie is set to welcome the final group-stage matches, while Oakland will take centre stage for the knockout rounds, culminating in the final on July 18 (July 19 in Indian timings).

The first edition featured matches at two venues, but the tournament broadened its footprint to three locations last season. MI New York has won two of the first three championships, with Washington Freedom interrupting their dominance by securing the crown in 2024.

MI New York entered the campaign as defending champions, having secured their second title by overcoming Washington Freedom in last year's final.

MLC 2026 Teams

Season four of Major League Cricket will once again feature six franchises:

Los Angeles Knight Riders MI New York San Francisco Unicorns Seattle Orcas Texas Super Kings Washington Freedom

MLC 2026 Captains

Steve Smith (Washington Freedom)

Faf du Plessis (Texas Super Kings)

Jason Holder (LA Knight Riders)

Nicholas Pooran (MI New York)

Matt Short (San Francisco Unicorns)

Marcus Stoinis (Seattle Orcas)

One of the headline signings for the new season is Ravichandran Ashwin, who has joined the San Francisco Unicorns. The former India off-spinner becomes the first retired Indian international to feature in Major League Cricket.

Having stepped away from international cricket in 2024, Ashwin is set to make his maiden appearance in a T20 franchise league outside the IPL after injury forced him to miss a planned stint in the 2025-26 Big Bash League.

Major League Cricket (MLC) 2026: Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue June 19 Texas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas 6:00 a.m. Dallas June 20 Los Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns 2:00 a.m. Dallas June 20 Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom 6:00 a.m. Dallas June 21 Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns 2:00 a.m. Dallas June 21 MI New York vs Washington Freedom 6:00 a.m. Dallas June 22 Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas 2:00 a.m. Dallas June 22 Texas Super Kings vs MI New York 6:00 a.m. Dallas June 25 San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings 7:00 a.m. Oakland June 26 Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom 7:00 a.m. Oakland June 27 MI New York vs Texas Super Kings 3:00 a.m. Oakland June 27 San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas 7:00 a.m. Oakland June 28 Los Angeles Knight Riders vs MI New York 3:00 a.m. Oakland June 28 Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom 7:00 a.m. Oakland June 29 Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas 3:00 a.m. Oakland June 29 San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom 7:00 a.m. Oakland July 2 Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Washington Freedom 7:00 a.m. Pomona July 3 MI New York vs Seattle Orcas 7:00 a.m. Pomona July 4 Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Texas Super Kings 7:00 a.m. Pomona July 5 San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom 3:00 a.m. Pomona July 5 Los Angeles Knight Riders vs MI New York 7:00 a.m. Pomona July 6 Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings 3:00 a.m. Pomona July 6 MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns 7:00 a.m. Pomona July 9 MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns 6:00 a.m. Dallas July 10 Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Washington Freedom 6:00 a.m. Dallas July 11 MI New York vs Seattle Orcas 2:00 a.m. Dallas July 11 Los Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns 6:00 a.m. Dallas July 12 Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom 2:00 a.m. Dallas July 12 San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas 6:00 a.m. Dallas July 13 MI New York vs Washington Freedom 2:00 a.m. Dallas July 13 Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders 6:00 a.m. Dallas July 16 Qualifier (TBA vs TBA) 3:00 a.m. Oakland July 16 Eliminator 1 (TBA vs TBA) 7:00 a.m. Oakland July 17 Eliminator 2 (TBA vs TBA) 7:00 a.m. Oakland July 19 Final (TBA vs TBA) 7:00 a.m. Oakland

How To Watch Major League Cricket Live In India?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of all the matches of MLC 2026 live on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of all Major League Cricket 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

How To Watch Major League Cricket Live In Other Countries?

U.S. & Canada: Willow

Seattle: Fox 13 Seattle

Bay Area: NBC Bay Area

NYC DMA: YES Network

Australia: Seven

Caribbean: ESPN

Middle East: Cricbuzz

New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN

Other Territories: MLC Network

Major League Cricket (MLC) 2026: Squads

Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR): Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Unmukt Chand, Sunil Narine, Alex Hales, Andre Fletcher, Colin Munro, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nitish Kumar, Kristopher Ramsaran, Rovman Powell, Ali Khan, Saif Badar, Fabian Allen, Carmi le Roux, Lloyd Pope, Jahmar Hamilton, Karthik Gattepalli, Matthew Tromp.

MI New York (MINY): Corey Anderson, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Trent Boult, Nicholas Pooran, Tajinder Singh, Ryan Rickelton, Romario Shepherd, Agni Chopra, Corbin Bosch, Monank Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Faisal Khan Ahmadzai, Rushil Ugarkar, Allah Ghazanfar, Tristan Luus, Sunny Patel, Kunwarjeet Singh.

San Francisco Unicorns (SFU): Kusal Perera, Ravichandran Ashwin, Liam Dawson, Peter Siddle, Hammad Azam, Ghulam Mudassar, Hassan Khan, Finn Allen, Aakarshit Gomel, Haris Rauf, Brody Couch, Juanoy Drysdale, Anirudh Immanuel, Stephen Wiig, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Saideep Ganesh, Connor Esterhuizen, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Oliver Peake.

Seattle Orcas (SO): Marcus Stoinis, Harmeet Singh, Dasun Shanaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Cameron Gannon, Shimron Hetmyer, Tim Seifert, Matthew Breetzke, Sharad Lumba, Sujit Nayak, Lutho Sipamla, Jessy Singh, Tanveer Sangha, Shayan Jahangir, Ottniel Baartman, Tim Robinson, Ali Sheikh, Ayan Desai, Rahul Jariwala.

Texas Super Kings (TSK): Faf du Plessis, Milind Kumar, Rilee Rossouw, Adam Milne, Akeal Hosein, Hardus Viljoen, Keshav Maharaj, Smit Patel, Calvin Savage, Wiaan Mulder, Abhimanyu Lamba, Shubham Ranjane, Nandre Burger, Mohammad Mohsin, Donovan Ferreira, Amshi de Silva, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Joshua Tromp.

Washington Freedom (WF): Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Mark Chapman, Ben Dwarshuis, Amila Aponso, Andries Gous, Lockie Ferguson, Mukhtar Ahmed, Jack Edwards, Rachin Ravindra, Ian Holland, Saurabh Netravalkar, Marco Jansen, Lahiru Milantha, Nikhil Chaudhary, Mitchell Owen, Yasir Mohammad, Abhishek Paradkar, Obus Pienaar, Asif Mehmood.

Major League Cricket (MLC) Previous Winners:

2025: MI New York (defeated Washington Freedom by 5 runs)

2024: Washington Freedom (defeated San Francisco Unicorns)

2023: MI New York (defeated Seattle Orcas)

Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 Stats:

Most Runs : Monank Patel (MI New York) was the highest run-scorer of the 2025 Major League Cricket (MLC) season, accumulating a total of 478 runs in 13 innings at an average of 36.76.

: Monank Patel (MI New York) was the highest run-scorer of the 2025 Major League Cricket (MLC) season, accumulating a total of 478 runs in 13 innings at an average of 36.76. Highest Individual Score : Finn Allen (San Francisco Unicorns) blasted 151 runs off just 51 balls. This included an MLC record of 19 sixes in a single innings.

: Finn Allen (San Francisco Unicorns) blasted 151 runs off just 51 balls. This included an MLC record of 19 sixes in a single innings. Most Wickets: Xavier Bartlett of the San Francisco Unicorns was the highest wicket-taker of the 2025 Major League Cricket (MLC) season. He took 18 wickets in 11 innings with an average of 19.77.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.