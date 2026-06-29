India Tour Of England 2026: Date, Time, Squads, How And Where To Watch IND vs ENG Matches

After a surprising 2-0 defeat in their two-match T20I series against Ireland, a determined Indian side will look to bounce back as they tour England for five T20Is and three ODIs, setting the stage for a high-stakes, thrilling contest for cricket fans.

The visitors will be aiming to test out their T20I squad before the Asian Games in September. All eyes will be on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and how he tackles the English bowling line-up.

The prodigy has made his name in the Indian Premier League (IPL). But conditions will be different on the English soil. Sooryavanshi's hard-hitting style will face the likes of his Rajasthan Royals teammate Jofra Archer as well as Josh Tongue and Luke Wood.

For England skipper Harry Brook, the T20I series will be a major shift after the Test series against New Zealand. Brook will be hoping to get the better of reigning T20I champions India in the five-match series.

Shreyas Iyer will lead the Men in Blue as T20 WC-winning skipper Suryakumar Yadav was dropped from the squad. Suryansh Shedge also received a maiden call-up as a replacement for Nitish Kumar Reddy, who is injured. Prasidh Krishna replaces Mohammed Siraj.

As for the ODIs, India are coming off a comfortable 3-0 win against Afghanistan. With Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah back in the squad, the Men in Blue will be hoping to achieve yet another series win.

India Tour Of England 2026: Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue July 1 T20I 10:00 PM Chester-le-Street July 4 T20I 7:00 PM Manchester July 7 T20I 10:00 PM Nottingham July 9 T20I 10:00 PM Bristol July 11 T20I 7:00 PM Southampton July 14 ODI 3:30 PM Birmingham July 16 ODI 5:30 PM Cardiff July 19 ODI 3:30 PM Lord's

India vs England: Live Telecast Details

All matches of the India Tour of England 2026 will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

India vs England: Live Streaming Details

Fans can catch the live stream of all the matches of India vs England T20I and ODI series on the JioHotstar app and website.

ALSO READ: Ben Stokes Bids Farewell To International Cricket, To Take Final Bow Against New Zealand

India Tour Of England 2026: Head-To-Head Stats

T20Is

Played: 30

India Won: 18

England Won: 12

ODIs

Played: 110

India Won: 61

England Won: 44

No Result: 3

Draw: 2

India holds the advantage against England in both ODIs and T20Is. The last time India and England faced each other in a men's T20 International was on March 5, 2026, during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium. India won that encounter by 7 runs.

The last ODI series between these two nations took place in February 2025 in India, which saw hosts sweep the three-match series 3-0.

India Tour Of England 2026: T20I Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Ishan Kishan (wk), Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Sanju Samson (wk) Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Suryansh Shedge, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi



England: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wk), Phil Salt (wk), James Coles, Jordan Cox (wk), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli's Rs 300-Crore Gamble: Why He Walked Away From Puma To Build An Indian Sports Brand

India Tour Of England 2026: ODI Squads

India: Shubman Gill (capt), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (subject to fitness clearance), Shreyas Iyer (vc), KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Suryansh Shedge, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar.

England: Squad not yet announced

ALSO READ: 'Britain Drained $45 Trillion From India': Ex-CEA Slams Ian Botham Over BCCI Remarks

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.