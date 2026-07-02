Roberto Martinez, Ruben Neves Pay Tribute To Diogo Jota Before Croatia Clash

Portugal will head into Thursday's FIFA World Cup clash against Croatia with more than just a place in the Round of 16.

Nearly a year after the death of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, the national team says the striker's memory will continue to inspire their world cup campaign.

The Portuguese manager Roberto Martinez remains motivated by Jota's legacy as Portugal prepares for one of their biggest matches in the tournament. "Diogo is our sun and our light," BBC quoted Martinez as saying. "We want to win the World Cup for him."

Martinez had named Jota as an honorary "plus-one" player when announcing Portugal's World Cup squad, highlighting the forward's lasting influence on the team.

Jota died in a car accident on July 3, 2025 in Spain, While returning to Liverpool for pre-season after doctors advised him not to fly following minor surgery. He was travelling with his brother Andre Silva, who also died in the crash.

Portugal have honoured Jota in every way possible throughout the tournament, his image has also appeared on stadium screens before matches. Players have also worn commemorative wristbands gifted by Prime Minister Luis Montenegro.

Midfielder Vitinha said the wristbands were designed to be worn during matches, "They made ​sure that it was a wristband that we could wear on the pitch. It has all the specifics for us ​to be able to enter the pitch with it, with the name of all the players plus the special name of Diogo Jota."

A victory over Croatia will send Portugal into Round of 16, after winning just one of their three group games, but for Martinez's side, this World Cup has come to present much more than the results.

ALSO READ: Spain vs Austria Live Streaming, Telecast: Likely Lineups, Team News; Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Match On TV, Online?

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.