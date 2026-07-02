'Dropped Price By 90%': Sridhar Vembu Says Zoho Scare Forced Microsoft To Slash Rates

Sridhar Vembu, co-founder of Zoho, said an Indian enterprise secured a steep 90% discount on its Microsoft Office licence renewal after telling Microsoft it was evaluating Zoho's productivity suite.

In a post on X, Vembu said the customer was initially quoted a sharply higher renewal price, prompting it to explore alternative office software providers.

According to him, simply mentioning Zoho during negotiations prompted Microsoft to significantly cut the quoted price.

He added that the customer later thanked him for helping save a substantial amount, despite ultimately not switching to Zoho's productivity software.

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Vembu, however, did not identify the customer or disclose the size of the contract, the specific Microsoft products involved, or the commercial details behind the reported discount.

Microsoft has not publicly responded to the claims.The anecdote was part of Vembu's broader argument that competition in the artificial intelligence and enterprise software markets benefits customers by limiting the pricing power of dominant technology companies.

He suggested that organisations renewing Microsoft Office licences could strengthen their negotiating position by considering alternatives such as Zoho.

Vembu also referred to Microsoft's antitrust history in the United States, noting that a federal court found the company to have maintained a monopoly in a landmark 2000 case, with key findings later upheld on appeal.

He argued that robust competition remains essential across AI, cloud computing and enterprise software.

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Expressing optimism about India's AI ecosystem, Vembu said falling model-training costs and multiple initiatives across academia and industry would help the country narrow the gap in frontier AI development.

He also praised the BharatGen project at IIT Bombay, saying the team was making encouraging progress.

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