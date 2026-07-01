Can Rs 21,250 SIP Make You Crorepati? Here's Math Behind 8-4-3 Rule In Compounding

Becoming a crorepati through investing is no longer a distant dream reserved for high-income earners. Thanks to the power of compounding, disciplined investing through a systematic investment plan (SIP) can help you build substantial wealth over time.

One simple framework that has gained popularity among financial planners is the 8-4-3 rule of compounding. It highlights how your investment doubles at an accelerating pace as your corpus grows, provided it continues to earn a steady return.

What Is 8-4-3 Rule Of Compounding?

The 8-4-3 Rule is an easy-to-understand concept that highlights the wealth-building potential of disciplined SIP investing in equity mutual funds over a 15-year period. It is based on an assumed annual return of around 12%: a figure often considered achievable over the long term for diversified equity funds, although actual returns can vary and are never guaranteed.

The Math: Rs 21,250 SIP At 12% Annual Return

Let's look at the breakdown of your journey to Rs 1 crore.

After 8 years: Your corpus reaches approximately Rs 34 lakh.

Total amount invested: Rs 21,250 × 96 months = Rs 20.4 lakh.

The rest is earnings from compounding.

After 12 years (8 + 4): The corpus grows to around Rs 67.8-68.5 lakh.

In just four years, half the initial period, you nearly double what it took eight years to build.

After 15 years (12 + 3): You cross Rs 1.06 crore.

Total amount invested over 15 years: Rs 21,250 × 180 months = Rs 38.25 lakhs.

The remaining Rs 68 lakh comes from compounding.

ALSO READ: 8th Pay Commission: 50% Higher? How Tweak In Family Unit Count Can Impact Fitment Factor, Salaries

These figures assume a constant 12% annualised return and monthly compounding, which is a standard illustration. Actual returns will fluctuate with market conditions.

One of the biggest strengths of the 8-4-3 approach is that it encourages consistency instead of trying to time the market. By investing regularly through SIPs, investors can ride out market fluctuations while benefiting from rupee cost averaging. Over the long term, equity mutual funds have generally delivered returns that outpace inflation, helping preserve purchasing power.

A monthly investment of Rs 21,250 is also within the reach of many salaried professionals, particularly if they increase their SIP contributions as their income grows. The strategy remains flexible, allowing investors to begin with a smaller amount or extend their investment horizon to build an even larger corpus.

ALSO READ: 8th Pay Commission: What Retiring In Pay Commission Year Means For A Govt Employee — Explained

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.