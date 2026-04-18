Planning PPF For Your Child? Investment Limits, Guardian Rules And Tax Treatment Explained

The Public Provident Fund (PPF) continues to be one of the most trusted long-term investment options for parents planning their child's financial future. Backed by the Government of India, it offers guaranteed returns alongside complete tax exemption, making it a low-risk wealth-building tool.

For Q1 (April–June) of FY 2026–27, the PPF interest rate remains unchanged at 7.1% per annum. The scheme can be easily opened using Aadhaar-based biometric eKYC authentication, enabling paperless account opening as well as deposits and withdrawals starting July 27, 2026.

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Despite its popularity, many misunderstand the investment limits, especially when both parents want to invest in a child's account.

How to Open a PPF Account Online?

Step 1: Log into your bank's internet banking or mobile banking platform.

Step 2: Select the ‘Open a PPF Account' option.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Self Account' option or ‘Minor Account' option as applicable.

Step 4: Fill in the required details in the application form.

Step 5: Enter the total investment amount you want to deposit in the account per financial year.

Step 6: Submit the form. An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number. Enter it in the relevant field.

Step 7: Once done, your PPF account will get created instantly and your all the details confirming the same will be sent on your registered email.

PPF Investment Limit: Understanding Rs 1.5 lakh Annual Cap

A common misconception is that both parents can individually invest Rs 1.5 lakh each in their child's PPF account, taking the total contribution to Rs 3 lakh annually. However, this is not permitted under PPF rules.

The maximum contribution allowed is Rs 1.5 lakh per financial year per individual. This limit includes: contributions to one's own PPF account and contributions made to a minor child's PPF account.

Additionally, a minor's PPF account cannot receive more than Rs 1.5 lakh in total contributions in a year, regardless of whether one or both parents contribute.

How PPF contributions for a child's account actually work?

Here's how the rules apply in practice:

If both parents invest Rs 1.5 lakh each in the child's account (total Rs 3 lakh): Not allowed

If both contribute within the overall limit (e.g., ₹75,000 each): Allowed

If a parent splits investment between own and child's account within Rs 1.5 lakh: Allowed

If total contribution to child's account exceeds Rs 1.5 lakh: Not allowed

Tax implications of investing in a child's PPF account

Contributions made by parents to a child's PPF account are treated as gifts. While the interest earned is credited to the child's account, it may be clubbed with the income of the higher-earning parent under income tax provisions.

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Since PPF interest is fully tax-free, this clubbing does not create any additional tax liability.

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