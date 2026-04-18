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Planning PPF For Your Child? Investment Limits, Guardian Rules And Tax Treatment Explained

Parents investing in PPF for their children must follow strict annual limits and contribution rules. Here’s how the Rs 1.5 lakh cap, guardian norms, and tax treatment actually work.

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Planning PPF For Your Child? Investment Limits, Guardian Rules And Tax Treatment Explained
The scheme is designed to encourage long-term wealth creation.
Image: Pexels
  • Public Provident Fund (PPF) interest rate for Q1 FY 2026–27 remains at 7.1% per annum
  • PPF accounts can be opened paperlessly via Aadhaar-based biometric eKYC from July 27, 2026
  • Annual PPF contribution limit per individual, including minors, is Rs 1.5 lakh
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The Public Provident Fund (PPF) continues to be one of the most trusted long-term investment options for parents planning their child's financial future. Backed by the Government of India, it offers guaranteed returns alongside complete tax exemption, making it a low-risk wealth-building tool.

For Q1 (April–June) of FY 2026–27, the PPF interest rate remains unchanged at 7.1% per annum. The scheme can be easily opened using Aadhaar-based biometric eKYC authentication, enabling paperless account opening as well as deposits and withdrawals starting July 27, 2026.

ALSO READ: 'Interest Has Died Out': Nithin Kamath Explains Why FPIs Are Deserting India

Despite its popularity, many misunderstand the investment limits, especially when both parents want to invest in a child's account.

How to Open a PPF Account Online?

Step 1: Log into your bank's internet banking or mobile banking platform.
Step 2: Select the ‘Open a PPF Account' option.
Step 3: Click on the ‘Self Account' option or ‘Minor Account' option as applicable.
Step 4: Fill in the required details in the application form.
Step 5: Enter the total investment amount you want to deposit in the account per financial year.
Step 6: Submit the form. An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number. Enter it in the relevant field.
Step 7: Once done, your PPF account will get created instantly and your all the details confirming the same will be sent on your registered email.

PPF Investment Limit: Understanding Rs 1.5 lakh Annual Cap

A common misconception is that both parents can individually invest Rs 1.5 lakh each in their child's PPF account, taking the total contribution to Rs 3 lakh annually. However, this is not permitted under PPF rules.

The maximum contribution allowed is Rs 1.5 lakh per financial year per individual. This limit includes: contributions to one's own PPF account and contributions made to a minor child's PPF account.

Additionally, a minor's PPF account cannot receive more than Rs 1.5 lakh in total contributions in a year, regardless of whether one or both parents contribute.

How PPF contributions for a child's account actually work?

Here's how the rules apply in practice:

If both parents invest Rs 1.5 lakh each in the child's account (total Rs 3 lakh): Not allowed

If both contribute within the overall limit (e.g., ₹75,000 each): Allowed

If a parent splits investment between own and child's account within Rs 1.5 lakh: Allowed

If total contribution to child's account exceeds Rs 1.5 lakh: Not allowed

Tax implications of investing in a child's PPF account

Contributions made by parents to a child's PPF account are treated as gifts. While the interest earned is credited to the child's account, it may be clubbed with the income of the higher-earning parent under income tax provisions.

ALSO READ: Rs 10,000 SIP Vs FD Vs PPF: Which One Gives Better Returns Over 10 Years?

Since PPF interest is fully tax-free, this clubbing does not create any additional tax liability.

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