Many NRIs invest money in India through financial assets held in their parents' names. For parents, this can mean an additional source of income, better financial security and some independence, even when their children are settled abroad.

But what happens to these investments when a parent passes away? Who gets to claim the money, and how is ownership transferred?

The answer depends on whose name the investments are held in, the type of asset and whether the parent left behind a valid will.

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Legal ownership determines who gets the money

When a financial investment is registered exclusively in a parent's name, the parent is ordinarily treated as its legal owner. This applies to fixed deposits, mutual funds, shares and other financial instruments. Even if the money came entirely from an NRI child's earnings, the source of funds does not, by itself, establish ownership.

Following the parent's death, these assets become part of the deceased's estate. Their distribution is governed by the terms of a valid will or the relevant succession laws.

If no will exists, the estate may pass to the legal heirs entitled to inherit. As a result, the NRI who originally financed the investment may not be entitled to claim the entire amount.

What if the investment has a nominee?

Being a nominee does not automatically make someone the owner of the investment. Depending on the type of asset and the law governing it, the nominee may only be responsible for receiving the money and handing it over to the legal heirs. A nomination does not necessarily override a valid will or the inheritance rights of other family members.

How can NRIs protect their financial interests?

NRIs looking to invest in India through their parents should settle the question of ownership before moving funds. Keeping a proper record of every transfer is important, particularly when the money is intended as financial assistance.

Written documentation should make it clear whether the amount is being given as a gift or advanced as a loan.

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Depending on the type of investment and the applicable FEMA rules, parents and NRIs can also explore holding assets jointly. Parents may consider making a valid will that clearly states who should inherit their investments. Sorting out these details in advance can help avoid disputes within the family later.

It is also important to keep investment records up to date. Nominee details should be reviewed regularly, and NRIs must ensure that their residential status is correctly declared in bank accounts and investment documents.

Simply providing the money does not automatically make an NRI the legal owner of an investment held in a parent's name. This is a common misconception that can lead to complications when the parent passes away.

If there is no clear legal arrangement, the investments may become part of the parent's estate and be subject to inheritance claims. Keeping the paperwork in order and planning the transfer of assets in advance can save families from lengthy legal processes and disagreements.

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