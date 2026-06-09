Income Tax Filing 2026: Can You File ITR Without Form 16? A Step-By-Step Guide

Is it possible to file an Income Tax Return (ITR) without Form 16? The answer is yes. Form 16 is a certificate issued by employers under Section 203 of the Income Tax Act, 1961. It contains details of salary paid during a financial year and the Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) deposited with the government.

The document is used by salaried employees to file their income tax returns.

There are situations in which some employees might not receive their Form 16 due to several reasons, including a job change, business closure, delayed issuance by the employer, or incomplete exit formalities. In such cases, taxpayers can still file their ITR using alternative documents such as salary slips, Form 26AS, AIS, bank statements and investment proofs.

Guide To File ITR Without Form 16

The first step is to obtain all the necessary financial documents. Salary slips will help in calculating total income, while Form 26AS provides information about tax deducted from income using the individual's PAN. Bank statements are helpful in calculating income earned from interest.

Next, calculate the total income by adding the basic salary along with allowances such as HRA and LTA, as well as bonuses and other benefits received.

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Then, claim all eligible exemptions and deductions. These may include HRA exemption, LTA benefits, and deductions under Sections 80C, 80D, 80E and 80TTA. Investments in Public Provident Fund (PPF), Equity Linked Savings Schemes (ELSS), life insurance policies, health insurance premiums, education loan interest and savings account interest may qualify for tax benefits.

After applying deductions and exemptions, calculate the taxable income and verify TDS details using Form 26AS to ensure there are no discrepancies.

Once this is done, select the applicable income tax slab rates to determine the tax liability. If the tax liability exceeds the TDS already paid, the additional amount can be paid through Challan 280 on the e-filing portal.

Go to the Income Tax e-filing website and select the appropriate form, either ITR-1 or ITR-2. Enter all income and deduction details and submit the return online.

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The final step is e-verification through Aadhaar OTP, net banking, or by sending a signed ITR-V to the Centralised Processing Centre in Bengaluru within 120 days.

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