EPFO's 24/7 Support Explained: How Members Can Get Help Via WhatsApp — Process, Eligibility, And More

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is set to introduce its services on WhatsApp, enabling easier access to important PF-related information and resolution of problems. The labour ministry said the move is aimed at improving communication with subscribers and making EPFO services more accessible through a platform already used by millions of people across the country.

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How The WhatsApp Service Will Work

The proposed WhatsApp service is expected to allow EPFO members to connect with the organisation directly through a verified WhatsApp account.

To start the process, users will simply have to send a “Hello” message to EPFO's official WhatsApp number which will carry a green tick mark for authenticity and safety.

Once the conversation begins, members will be able to access several EPFO-related services without visiting offices or going through multiple websites. The facility will allow users to raise queries and receive responses at any time of the day.

Members will also have the option of receiving EPFO-related updates and messages on the mobile number registered with the organisation.

Who Will Benefit First

The ministry said the service will especially help members who need support in completing certain pending formalities linked to their EPFO accounts. The initiative will focus on members eligible under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY) who still have unresolved gaps in their records.

These may include issues such as incomplete Aadhaar authentication through UIDAI's Face Authentication Technology (FAT) or cases where Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) has not been enabled in Aadhaar-linked bank accounts.

Such members are expected to receive targeted assistance directly on WhatsApp itself so that they can complete the required steps more smoothly.

Services On WhatsApp

Apart from helping users resolve pending issues, the proposed WhatsApp platform is also expected to provide access to commonly used EPFO services.

Members may be able to:

Check PF balance

View details of their last five transactions

Track the status of their claims

Receive guidance related to EPFO services

The ministry said the automated system will be available 24/7 and will help handle repetitive queries more efficiently.

Communication In Local Languages

Another key feature of the proposed system is language support. According to the ministry, all communication through WhatsApp will take place in local or regional languages so that members can comfortably interact with EPFO in the language they understand best.

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The government said WhatsApp was chosen because it is widely used by mobile phone users across India.

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