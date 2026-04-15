Buying A Car In April 2026? SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB Loan Rates And EMIs Compared

Owning a car is now considered a necessity rather than a luxury. A personal vehicle offers greater comfort and convenience compared to relying on public transport. Whether it's for daily commuting, short trips, or long family drives, having a personal vehicle allows individuals to travel on their own terms.

With banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) offering attractive car loan deals in 2026, buying a new vehicle has become more accessible for consumers. Low interest rates, however, alone should not drive borrowing decisions, as the overall cost of a loan depends on several underlying factors.

Leading lenders such as State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Punjab National Bank are currently offering competitive interest rates, but the final rate varies based on an individual's credit profile, repayment history, loan tenure, and processing charges.

Interest Rates Vary Across Banks

As of April 2026, car loan interest rates differ significantly across institutions, with some banks offering rates starting from around 7.45%. Processing fees and additional charges also vary, further impacting the overall borrowing cost. Borrowers are advised to review the total financial implications rather than focusing solely on interest rates.

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Expert Highlights Importance of Financial Planning

Akash Bararia, Head - Sales Finance, HDB Financial Services, stressed the importance of evaluating an individual's risk and repayment capacity before taking a loan.

“A car loan enhances accessibility to vehicle ownership, but it must be backed by a thorough evaluation of repayment capacity. Beyond the interest rate, borrowers should scrutinise the interest structure, understanding the difference between reducing balance and flat rates and the Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio," he was quoted saying in a Mint report.

He further pointed out that while longer tenures may reduce monthly EMIs, they often lead to higher total interest payments over time. Opting for a higher down payment, he added, can not only secure a more competitive rate but also ensure the loan remains a sustainable financial commitment rather than a long-term burden.”

SBI To HDFC: Car Loan Interest Rates Processing Charges Of Top Banks

Car loan interest rates in April 2026 vary across major banks, with lenders offering a wide range of options depending on the borrower's profile and loan terms. Public sector banks such as State Bank of India are offering rates between 8.70% and 9.85%, with estimated EMIs ranging from ₹10,355 to ₹10,587 for a ₹5 lakh loan over five years, along with processing charges between ₹750 and ₹1,500.

Private lenders like HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank are providing loans starting from around 8.15% and 8.50% respectively, with EMIs beginning at approximately ₹10,174 and ₹10,258. Their processing fees can go up to 0.5% and 2% of the loan amount, depending on the case.

Among other public sector banks, Punjab National Bank and Bank of Baroda are offering interest rates ranging from 7.60% to over 10%, with EMIs roughly between ₹10,043 and ₹10,959. Processing charges in these banks are relatively lower, generally capped at around 0.25% or up to ₹2,000.

Meanwhile, Federal Bank is offering car loans starting from 7.60% with EMIs beginning at ₹10,198 and processing fees of up to 1%, while Canara Bank offers rates starting from 7.45%, with EMIs ranging from ₹10,007 to ₹10,984 and a 0.25% processing charge.

Key Factors Borrowers Should Consider

Before choosing a car loan, borrowers should focus on the overall interest cost rather than just the headline rate by comparing the reducing balance and flat-rate interest to understand the true repayment burden. While lower EMIs may seem attractive, they usually come with longer tenures, which can significantly increase the total interest paid over time.

It is also important to factor in processing fees and hidden charges as well as maintain a strong credit score to secure better terms. Consulting a financial advisor and comparing multiple offers can help borrowers make informed decisions, ensuring that a car loan remains a manageable commitment rather than a financial strain.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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