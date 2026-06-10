8th Pay Commission Salary Hike Calculator: Compare Entry-Level Pay Under 1.92, 2.57 And 3.83 Fitment Factors

The 8th Pay Commission continues to engage in consultation with government employees' and pensioners' groups as it seeks to submit its recommendations on salaries, pensions, and allowances.

The commission, tasked with revising the pay structure of central government employees and pensioners, will assess factors such as cost of living and inflation, among other things. The move is expected to benefit over 50 lakh employees and more than 65 lakh pensioners.

Several representative groups of pensioners and employees have been raising issues linked to calculation of salaries, benefits and other aspects of job security to the commission.

Among the various issues under discussion, the fitment factor remains a major focus. It is considered crucial because it directly affects salary and pension revisions. Employee and pensioner groups are seeking a higher fitment factor to better address inflation and rising living costs. The 8th Pay Commission is currently reviewing all suggestions and will submit its recommendations to the government after completing consultations.

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What Is Fitment Factor?

The fitment factor is a multiplier that is used to calculate revised salaries and pensions. In the 6th Pay Commission, the minimum basic pay was Rs 7,000. The 7th Pay Commission applied a fitment factor of 2.57, increasing the minimum salary to Rs 18,000.

Potential Salaries Under Fitment Factor 1.92, 2.57 And 3.83:

If the Commission decides to move forward with the more conservative fitment factor of 1.92, the basic pay at the entry level in the 7th Pay would be revised by using the following method:

Basic pay at entry level in 7th Pay: Rs 18,000

Fitment factor: 1.92

New pay in 8th Commission: Rs 34,560

For fitment factor 2.57 and 3.83, the new pay would be raised to Rs 46,260 and Rs 68,940, respectively.

To be clear, the Rs 18,000 starting salary under the 7th Pay Commission applies only to entry-level employees at the lowest pay grade. Higher officials come under high pay grades and will receive correspondingly higher revised salaries.

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In addition to basic pay revision, the commission will also consider allowance revision, including House Rent Allowance (HRA) and transport allowance. Another key aspect is DA merger, where the existing Dearness Allowance is added to basic pay, and thereafter DA is recalculated from a new base.

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