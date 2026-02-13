8th Pay Commission: Have Your Say On Fitment Factor And Salary Hike Via MyGov.In — Here's How

The government has launched the official website for the 8th Pay Commission, marking the start of the consultation process as the panel begins work on revising salaries, pensions and allowances for central government employees and pensioners.

Through the dedicated website, the government is inviting feedback from ministries, departments, government employees, pensioners and other stakeholders.

The 8th Central Pay Commission is seeking structured inputs to help it make more informed policy decisions. To streamline responses, an online questionnaire featuring 18 questions has been made available through the MyGov portal. Employees are expected to submit their suggestions related to fitment factor, allowances and basic pay revision, among others.

8th Pay Commission: Who Can Send Suggestions?

The government has opened the feedback process to a wide range of stakeholders, including departments, ministries and individuals connected to public service.

The MyGov portal states, “The 8th Central Pay Commission, in collaboration with MyGov, solicits views, opinions, and inputs in a structured manner (through a questionnaire) from employees of the Government of India, employees of Union Territories, Judicial Officers, officers and employees of Courts, members of Regulatory Bodies, Associations or Unions of serving or retired employees, pensioners, researchers, academicians, and individuals.”

The Centre has also assured that personal details will remain confidential. Responses will be evaluated collectively without identifying individual participants.

8th Pay Commission: What Is The Deadline?

The last date to submit responses is March 16 at 11:45 p.m. IST. Once the deadline passes, the survey will stop accepting submissions.

8th Pay Commission: How To Submit Responses?

Those who want to share suggestions must do so through the MyGov survey website. Users will need to log in or register using their mobile number or email ID, followed by verification through a six-digit OTP.

The government has clarified that only submissions made online through the MyGov portal will be considered valid.

The 8th Pay Commission was first announced in January 2025. It was later formally notified through a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance on Nov. 3, 2025. The Centre has already approved the commission's Terms of Reference (ToR), giving it 18 months to submit its recommendations on pay, pension and related benefits.

