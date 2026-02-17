Stocks To Watch Today: Cochin Shipyard, Lupin, NTPC, Zydus Wellness, Arihant Foundations & Housing

Cochin Shipyard Ltd., Lupin Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Zydus Wellness Ltd. and Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd. are some of the stocks that will catch investors' attention on Tuesday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Monday's market hours:

Stocks To Watch

TVS Supply Chain Solutions: The company signs an MoU with Italy-based ALA Group to provide services for the Indian aerospace and defence market.

Delhivery: The company enters into a pact with electric mobility startup RIDEV to deploy 150 electric vehicles.

Lupin: The company enters into a license and supply pact with Spektus to commercialize the antidepressant formulation "DeslaFlex" in Canada.

Jindal Steel: The company's arm, Skyhigh Sustainable, is set to acquire 4.87% voting rights in the company.

REC: The company's arm, REC Power Development, incorporates Vizag Power Transmission as a wholly-owned subsidiary.

NTPC: The company starts operations for an additional 5 MW of its Bhilai Solar Project, bringing the group's commercial capacity to 86,729 MW.

Cochin Shipyard: The company is declared the L1 bidder for a Rs 5,000 crore Ministry of Defence order to manufacture five survey vessels for the Indian Navy.

Arihant Foundations & Housing: The board will meet on Feb. 19 to consider raising funds via NCDs.

Zydus Wellness: CEO Tarun Arora increases his stake in the company to 15% after purchasing an additional 4% stake.

Bharat Forge: The company's arm, JS Auto, completes its final tranche of investment.

