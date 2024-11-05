Odisha Minister: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel To Keep Mega Plant In State

Meanwhile, the company in a statement on Monday said, "ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) continues to explore accelerated growth opportunities as it aims to scale its production capacity. We are engaging with some state governments to evaluate possibilities that align with our business synergies and long-term strategic goals. It does not change our existing project plans."

A senior executive of AM/NS India on Monday said that the company has no such intention to drop the 24 MTPA steel plant planned in Odisha's Kendrapara district.