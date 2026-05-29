Wockhardt Shares Surge Over 11% After CDSCO Nod For Zaynich Antibiotic In India

Shares of Wockhardt Ltd. rose over 11% on Friday after the company said it has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to market its newly developed antibiotic, Zaynich, in India. The stock was trading at Rs 1,900.10 apiece intraday. The stock opened 8.70% high and then quickly gained momentum to advance 11%

The drug, a combination of Zidebactam and Cefepime, has been approved for treating complicated urinary tract infections (UTI), including kidney infections, known as pyelonephritis, in adult patients. The approval also covers cases where these infections are accompanied by Gram-negative bacteremia, a serious bloodstream infection caused by bacteria, according to a regulatory filing.

The regulatory nod is based on results from a global Phase 3 clinical trial called ENHANCE-1. The study compared Zaynich with meropenem, a commonly used antibiotic for severe bacterial infections, the company said in a release.

Prior to the Phase 3 programme, Zaynich was evaluated across nine Phase 1 studies and a Phase 2 clinical study, involving patients with documented meropenem-resistant Gram-negative infections.

According to the company, these findings highlight the potential of Zaynich as a life-saving therapeutic option, particularly in carbapenem-resistant infections where current treatment options, such as colistin and polymyxins, are limited by significant toxicity and suboptimal efficacy.

Zaynich may also be effective against infections caused by metallo-β-lactamase (MBL)-producing bacteria, a major source of antibiotic resistance in India, the release added.

Wockhardt Ltd. Share Price Today

Wockhardt Ltd. Share Price Today

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The scrip rose as much as 11.46% to Rs 1,886 apiece intraday on Monday at 9:33 am. The stock touched intraday high of Rs 1,974 after opening at Rs 1,925. This compares to a 0.05% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen 39.84% in the last 12 months and 30.21% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.34 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 71.25.

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