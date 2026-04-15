Wipro Q4 Results: Check Date, Share Buyback Details, Earnings Call Schedule And More

Wipro Ltd. will announce its results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, this week. The global IT company with over 2,30,000 employees serves clients in 65+ countries across banking and financial services, healthcare and communication sectors. Here's everything you need to know about Wipro's Q4FY26 results schedule.

Wipro Q4 Results: Date And Buyback Details

As per an exchange filing dated April 2, Wipro will hold a meeting of its Board of Directors on April 15-16 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31.

The financial results will be approved by the Board of Directors on April 16.

The Board will also consider a proposal to buy back equity shares of the company, along with related and incidental matters.

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Wipro Q4 Results: Trading Window Closure

The trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed from March 16 to April 18, in accordance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading.

Wipro Q4 Results: Earnings Call

Wipro has scheduled an earnings call with investors and analysts at 7:45 p.m.on April 16, to discuss Q4FY26 results.

Primary Access Toll Number: +91 22 6280 1120, +91 22 7115 8021

US Toll-Free Number: 1 866 746 2133

Singapore Toll-Free Number: 800 101 2045

UK Toll-Free Number: 0 808 101 1573

Hong Kong Toll-Free Number: 800 964 448

Participants can also pre-register on the Diamond Pass link to connect to the conference call without having to wait for an operator.

Wipro Q3 Results

Wipro reported a 5.3% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated total income to Rs 24,561.1 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 23,322.9 crore in Q3FY25. Net profit declined 6.6% YoY to Rs 3,145 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 3,366.7 crore in Q3FY25.

Wipro Share Price History

Shares of Wipro have risen 1.84% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, it has increased 6.22% and in the past six months, it has dropped 17.17%. On a year-to-date basis, Wipro share price has declined by 22.48%. It has plunged 15.06% over the past year. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 273.10 apiece on the NSE on Dec. 22, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 186.50 apiece on March 30. At 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Wipro shares were trading 2.11% up at Rs 207.25 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 1.49% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.

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