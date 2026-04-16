Wipro Q4 Attrition Rate Drops To 13.8%, Headcount Rises By 135 Employees

Wipro announced its fourth quarter results for fiscal 2026-27(Q4FY26) on April 16 and reported that its attrition rate dropped to 13.8% compared to 14.2% in the previous third quarter of FY26. India's fourth-largest information technology (IT) services giant's headcount in the March quarter rose by 135 employees to 2,42,156 from 2,42,021 in the December quarter.

After Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro is the second IT major to announce Q4 results this month. Wipro closed the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) with a total employee headcount of 5,84,519. Commenting on Q4 performance, Aparna Iyer, Chief Financial Officer, said, "We have continued to invest in our clients, capabilities and people and maintained our margins in narrow band. Our cash conversion continues to remain strong with operating cash flows at 112.6% of net income for FY'26.''

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Wipro Q4 Attrition

On a sequential basis, the total workforce increased by 135 employees 2,42,156 in the January-March quarter from 2,42,021 employees in the preceding December quarter of FY26. Notably, on an annual basis, the total headcount increased by 8,810 employees from 2,33,346 in the year-ago period. The voluntary last-12 months (LTM) attrition rate dropped to 13.8% from 15% in the fourth quarter of FY25. The net utilization (excluding trainees) in the March quarter stood at 83.5% and 84.5% in FY26.

The total headcount of sales and support staff (IT services) was 14,574 employees in Q4FY26. lower than 14,663 in Q3FY26. In a post-earning press conference, Saurabh Govil, Chief HR Officer, Wipro announced that the firm hired 7,500 freshers in FY26 and over 3,000 freshers in Q4FY26. Govil said that the demand remains very volatile and going forward, the IT major has not given any hiring target for FY27. He added that campus intake over the last four years has gradually come down.

Wipro Q4 Results

Wipro Ltd.'s net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26 jumped over 12% sequentially, broadly meeting analysts estimates. The IT giant registered a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 3,501 crore, compared to Rs 3,119 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue went up 3% to Rs 24,236 crore, compared to Rs 23,556 crore the preceding December quarter of FY26. Large deal TCV stood at $1.4 billion in Q4FY26. Co guides -2% to 0% in constant currency for Q1FY27.

Wipro signed 14 large deals and order book stands at $3.5 billion. Commenting on its near-term outlook for Q1FY27, Wipro said in its earnings statement, ''We expect revenue from our IT services business segment to be in the range of $2,597 million to $2,651 million. This translates to sequential guidance of (-)2.0% to 0% in constant currency terms.''

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Wipro Declares Buyback

Wipro announced up to Rs 15,000 crore share buyback on Thursday. The buyback is expected to completed in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, with the software services company looking to acquire the shares at Rs 250 per piece. The buyback price is at a premium of 19% to Thursday's close of Rs 210 per share. The total payout ratio for the last three years stands at 88%. Coming to dividend payout, Wipro said, ''The interim dividend of Rs 11 declared in FY26 by the Board at its meetings held on July 17, 2025 and January 16, 2026, shall be considered as final dividend for the financial year 2025-26.''

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