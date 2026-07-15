Wipro Q1 Results: Date, Time, Interim Dividend, Share Price History And Earnings Call Schedule

Wipro Limited is scheduled to announce the financial results for the first quarter of FY27 this week. The company confirmed the schedule in a filing on July 7. The leading IT giant will join a lot of heavyweights in sharing its performance for the April to June quarter as the earnings season picks up pace.

Here's everything you need to know about Wipro's Q1 FY27 earnings schedule.

Wipro Q1 Results: Date And Time

In an exchange filing, Wipro has informed that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of Wipro Limited (“the Company”) will be held on July 15-16, 2026, to consider and approve, inter alia, the condensed audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The results will be announced after stock market trading hours.

The company will also review the condensed audited consolidated financial results of the Company under IFRS for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

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Wipro Q1 Results: Dividend News

Additionally, it has also shared details about the declaration of interim dividend, if any, for the financial year 2026-27 during the upcoming Board meeting. The financial results will be approved by the Board of Directors on July 16, 2026. s

“Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of Wipro Limited (“the Company”) will be held over July 15-16, 2026 for declaration of interim dividend, if any, for the financial year 2026-27,” the filing to the exchanges read.

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Wipro Share Price History

Wipro shares have witnessed a sharp correction in recent months. The stock has gained 1.86% over the last five trading sessions but slipped 0.85% in the past month. It has declined 32.90% over the last six months, 33.03% on a year-to-date basis and 31.42% over the past one year.

The stock touched a 52-week high of ₹273.10 on December 22, 2025, and a 52-week low of ₹169 on July 2, 2026, on the NSE.

Wipro Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

The broker has also notified that, in anticipation of the upcoming results, its trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed for designated persons such as directors, CEOs, their relatives and other senior members.

The trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed from June 16, 2026 till the close of July 18, 2026 (both days inclusive).

Wipro Q1 Results: Earnings Call

The company has also shared the details of its earnings call for investors and analysts following the announcement of Q1FY27 results.

At 7:00 PM IST, following the results announcement, the senior management will discuss the company's performance for the quarter.

“Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the schedule of Earnings Conference Call to be held on July 16, 2026,” it said.

Dial-in & Webcast Details:

Webcast Link: Access the live audio through the Chorus Call Event Webcast.

Primary Access Toll Number (India): +91 22 6280 1120 / +91 22 7115 8021

International Toll-Free: 1 866 746 2133 (USA), 800 101 2045 (Singapore), 0 808 101 1573 (UK), 800 964 448 (Hong Kong)

Wipro Q4 Results FY26

Wipro Ltd.'s net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26 went up over 12% sequentially. The IT giant registered a 3% rise in revenue to Rs 24,236 crore, compared to Rs 23,556 crore in Q3 of fiscal 2026.

Wipro clocked a strong 19.7% rise in its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to Rs 4,181 crore, from Rs 3,491 crore in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2026. EBIT margin jumped to 17.3% from 14.8% in Q3.

Moreover, the company has announced a buyback worth Rs 15,000 crore, which it expects to be completed by the first quarter. The board has approved the buyback at a Rs 250 per share price.

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