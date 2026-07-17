WeWork Share Price Tanks 10% Despite Healthy Q1 Results; Check Why

WeWork shares were under pressure on the last trading of the week, with the scrip plunging as much as 9.64% to hit an intraday low of Rs 657.85 apiece.

At 11:17 am, WeWork shares continued to trade lower, down 4.87% at Rs 692.65 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.88% higher at 77,862 levels.

Despite posting healthy numbers in Q1FY27, the stock fell in trade today.

WeWork Q1 Results

WeWork India's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 4.3 crore in the June quarter of FY27, as compared to a net loss of Rs 14.1 crore in the June quarter of FY26.

Revenue from operations, or topline, grew 27.7% YoY to Rs 684 crore, as against Rs 535 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal year.

On the operating front, the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) surged 30.4% YoY to Rs 438 crore in Q1FY27, from Rs 336 crore in Q1FY26.

Consequently, EBITDA margin improved 130 basis points (bps) to 64% in Q1FY27, from 62.7% a year ago.

The company said that the operational footprint grew 18.5% YoY to 79 centres across 8 cities, with 9.1 million sq. ft. of operational area and a total committed footprint of 12 million sq. ft., including signed leases and LOIs (+29.9% YoY).

Furthermore, on July 15, WeWork launched Member Services, an industry-first platform connecting their members with enterprise-grade business solutions through a trusted partner ecosystem.

Karan Virwani, managing Director & CEO, WeWork India, said “We entered FY27 from a position of strength, supported by healthy demand visibility, a growing enterprise pipeline and a business model that continues to demonstrate operating leverage at scale. The demand signals we saw through FY26 gave us the confidence to begin investing ahead of demand, and Q1 marked the start of that next growth cycle.”

“With India emerging as a global hub for GCCs and AI-led innovation, and enterprises increasingly seeking agile and scalable workplace solutions, we believe the structural tailwinds for flexible workspaces remain strong, positioning WeWork India well for its next phase of growth,” Karan added.



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