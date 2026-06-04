Wall Street Highlights: S&P 500, Nasdaq Rally Runs Into Wall Following Deadly US-Iran Flare-up

Outside of the Middle East, investors kept watch of economic data. Private-sector payrolls rose by 122,000 in May, according to ADP Research, which is the most in more than a year. The data signals that the labor market could be gathering momentum despite the fallout effects of the war in Iran. "The tailwinds from fiscal and monetary policy, the AI boom, and the unwind of last year's policy uncertainty are outweighing headwinds from the Iran war," said Bill Adams, chief US economist at Fifth Third Commercial Bank. ALSO READ: Asia Markets Today: Japan's Nikkei, South Korea's Kospi Decline As Iran-US Tensions Weigh On Sentiment More labor data is on the horizon for traders to pore over. Initial jobless claims will be released on Thursday, while the monthly employment report for May is due Friday. AI Rally Falters The rally in artificial-intelligence stocks paused on Wednesday as the risk-on mood started to dissipate. UBS Group AG's basket of AI winners fell 1.4%, snapping a four-session winning streak. Even as AI-related names pulled back, Marvell Technology Inc. shares advanced 3.7% to build on Tuesday's 33% jump. The semiconductor and networking company's surge came after Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang predicted the firm would be the next business to hit $1 trillion in valuation. The valuation will soar now that the age of "useful AI has arrived," Huang said Tuesday. While investors have had a risk-on tone this week, the pace of the rally has moderated, according to Capital.com's Daniela Hathorn. The "tension" between strong growth and persistent inflation continues to be a key driver, she added. "For now, risk appetite remains supported, but with stretched valuations and shifting monetary policy expectations, markets appear increasingly sensitive to any signs that the earnings and growth story may begin to soften," Hathorn said. In terms of single-stock moves, alternative asset managers including Blackstone Inc. and KKR & Co. Inc. fell after Cliffwater LLC's flagship private credit fund reported even larger redemption requests than in the first quarter. Global Payments Inc. fell 8.3% after Susquehanna lowered its price target on the stock, noting Middle East travel exposure will remain a "burden." Meanwhile, Palo Alto Networks Inc. dropped 5.6% despite releasing an adjusted earnings forecast that was stronger than expected. ALSO READ: Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On June 4 Sectors in Focus Shares of the biggest alternative asset managers tumbled Wednesday after Cliffwater LLC's flagship private credit fund reported even larger redemption requests than in the first quarter, setting off a new wave of fears about the industry.

Peers of Palo Alto Networks, including Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. and Zscaler Inc., fell after third-quarter results from the cybersecurity company failed to meet elevated buyside expectations.

Leisure stocks traded mostly lower after RV-maker Thor Industries Inc. reported underwhelming results and cut its guidance.