Wall Street Highlights: S&P 500, Nasdaq Pare Iran War-Driven Losses After Dip Buyers Emerge

Meanwhile, market strategist Ed Yardeni said the rupture in the ceasefire between the US and Iran risks sparking a fresh acceleration in price growth, which in turn could compel the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates. A few Fed officials in their most recent policy meeting said there was a case for raising interest rates, though they ultimately supported the decision to leave them on hold. More generally, minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee's June 16-17 meeting released Wednesday reflected growing concern among policymakers over inflation just as worries over the labor market slightly receded. US stock markets have recently been shaped by volatile swings as investors switch between dip-buying and de-risking over questions on how long the rally in semiconductor stocks and other AI-exposed names can power ahead. Positive earnings news may provide support for stocks, with strategists expecting a strong second-quarter reporting season for S&P 500 companies. Among notable single stock movers, Bloom Energy Corp shares extended their drop after Hunterbrook Media said in a report on the company that its Hunterbrook Capital arm is short the stock. Alcoa Corp. and Vale SA shares ended lower as Morgan Stanley analyst Carlos de Alba downgraded them on expected metal surplus and lower prices. And Dollar Tree Inc shares gained after analysts at Raymond James and Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock. Shares of DraftKings Inc. and Flutter Entertainment Plc briefly spiked to session highs intraday Wednesday after Michael Burry, the investor made famous in The Big Short, said he bought shares of both companies in a Wednesday Substack post. ALSO READ: Trade Setup For July 9: Nifty Support Slips To 23,750 As US-Iran Faceoff Triggers Bear Attack | Check Key Levels In other corporate news, Apple Inc., following through on a pledge to boost spending on US-made components, said its expanded agreement with Broadcom Inc. is expected to top $30 billion. OpenAI is set to release its most advanced model widely on Thursday and is expanding its preview globally, the company said. And Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin LLC is embarking on its first external fundraising round, according to people familiar with the matter, seizing on the enthusiasm ginned up by archrival SpaceX's record initial public offering. Sectors to watch: Chipmakers and other AI-linked names suchs as Marvell, Intel, and AMD fluctuated between gains and losses on Wednesday as traders continue to rotate out of the sector.

Shares of fuel-hungry travel companies fell. Most notable decliners include Carnival Corp Ltd., United Airlines Holdings Inc., American Airlines Group Inc.

Gold and silver prices fell on renewed inflation fears, sending mining stocks lower: Newmont Corp., Barrick Mining Corp., Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.

Fertilizer and chemical stocks gained on expected tighter supply out of the Middle East. Gainers include CF Industries Holdings Inc., Nutrien Ltd., Dow Inc., LyondellBasell Industries NV