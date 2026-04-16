Waaree Renewable Technologies Q4 Results: Profit Zooms 66%, Revenue More Than Doubles

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd.'s consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, saw an uptick of 66% YoY (Year-On-Year) at Rs 156 crore compared to Rs 94 crore in the year ago period. It's revenue more than doubled at Rs 1,102 crore compared to the previous year's Rs 477 crore.

The firm's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) surged 63.7% at Rs 206.8 crore compared to the the previous financial year's Rs 126.3 crore. The company's Ebitda margin contracted to 18.76% from 26.5%.

This is a shift from the third quarter's results where the company saw a decline amounting to 16.7% YoY to Rs 53.5 crore for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2024.

During the same period, revenue rose 11% to Rs 360 crore compared to Rs 324 crore a year ago. Profitability came under pressure as Ebitda fell 18% to Rs 72 crore from Rs 88 crore, while Ebitda margin contracted to 20% from 27%, reflecting a decline of 700 basis points.

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The company's order book position consists of an unexecuted order book of 2.83 GWp, which is slated for execution in the next 12-15 months along with a bidding pipeline of over 36 GWp.

"Supported by a robust unexecuted EPC order book of 2.83 GWp, WRTL continues to have strong visibility of project execution. Our focus on disciplined delivery, supported by operations and maintenance capabilities and operational efficiency, while consistently creating value for our stakeholders within India's evolving renewable energy landscape," Manmohan Sharma, chief financial officer of Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd. said in the release.

The share price of Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd., saw an uptick of 2.01% to 1,060.30 compared to a 0.14% downturn on the NSE Nifty 50. The stock sees an uptick of 9.58% on a year to date basis and a uptick of 3.30% for 12 months.

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