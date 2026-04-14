US Stock Market Today: S&P Rises, Nasdaq Zooms 1% As Traders Shrug Off Iran War Jitters; Novo Nordisk Up 4%

The main US stock market indices opened in the green on Monday as traders displayed optimisim regarding the talks to end the US-Iran-Israel war. They also seem to be shifting their focus on the upcoming corporate earnings.

In the early minutes of trade, the S&P 500 opened 0.52% higher at 6,921.76, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 1.05% to 23,426, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.29% at 48,358.75.

Novo Nordisk's stock was among the early gainers, rising by around 4%. The stock is trading at $16.27 with an uptick of 2.97% as of 9:04 a.m. EST.

The company's shares rose after the news broke regarding its deal with OpenAI to use the latter's AI technology to develop new medications as well as provide training to its employees.

Novo Nordisk CEO (Chief Executive Officer) Mike Doustdar said in a press release that integrating AI into the company's operations gives it the ability to analyse datasets at a scale that were previously impossible, identify patterns it could not initially detected and test hypotheses faster that ever before.

Traders were also more bullish due to assurance provide by the Producer's Price Index data for March 2026 which was better than prevailing market expectations.

West Texas Intermediate was down 6.20% to $92.94 a barrel and global benchmark brent crude up nearly 3.68% to $95.70 per barrel.

Bitcoin, the largest traded cryptocurrency, rose 5.2% to $73,300.

Apple Inc.'s stock traded rose by 0.2% to $259.31, Nvidia traded 2.14% higher at $193.38, and Amazon was up 2.66% at $246.68. Tesla Inc. stock jumped 2.68% to trade at $361.86, and Google's stock traded 1.94% higher at $327.55. Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. were trading 3.44% higher 656.37.

ALSO READ: 'Strategic Failure On All Fronts': Brahma Chellaney Lists Trump's Six Major Setbacks In Iran War

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