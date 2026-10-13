TCS, Vedanta Dividends: Last Day To Buy Shares Today To Qualify

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Vedanta Ltd. will be on interest on Tuesday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. Two major companies viz Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS) and Vedanta Ltd. have set October 14, 2026 as the record date for dividends

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share for the financial year 2026-27, alongside its September quarter results. The IT major has fixed Oct. 14, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for the payout, which will be made on Oct. 30. The dividend announcement was made after a meeting of TCS' board of directors on Thursday, Oct. 8. The dividend applies to equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each.

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This is the company's second interim dividend for the financial year. TCS had announced an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share in July 2026, taking the total interim dividend declared for FY27 so far to Rs 24 per share.

Vedanta Ltd.

Vedanta Ltd. approved its first interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for the financial year 2026-27. The dividend, on shares with a face value of Rs 1 each, amounts to a total payout of about Rs 1,955 crore. The company has fixed Wednesday, October 14, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders' eligibility for the payout.

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T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (October 14 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by October 13 will be the beneficiaries.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

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