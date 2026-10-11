Dividend Stocks To Watch This Week: TCS, Vedanta, Canara Robeco; Check Amount, Record Date

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Vedanta Ltd., Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd. and Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd. will be in focus this week as the companies have set record dates between Oct. 14 and Oct. 16, 2026, for their interim dividends. T

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share for the financial year 2026-27, alongside its September quarter results. The IT major has fixed Oct. 14, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for the payout, which will be made on Oct. 30. The dividend announcement was made after a meeting of TCS' board of directors on Thursday, Oct. 8. The dividend applies to equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each.

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This is the company's second interim dividend for the financial year. TCS had announced an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share in July 2026, taking the total interim dividend declared for FY27 so far to Rs 24 per share.

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Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd.

Canara Robeco AMC has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for the financial year 2026-27, according to an exchange filing. The dividend represents 20% of the face value of Rs 10 per share. The company has fixed Friday, October 16, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders' eligibility for the payout.

The interim dividend will be paid within 30 days of its declaration to shareholders whose names appear in the register of members or depository records as on the record date.

Vedanta Ltd.

Vedanta Ltd. approved its first interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for the financial year 2026-27. The dividend, on shares with a face value of Rs 1 each, amounts to a total payout of about Rs 1,955 crore. The company has fixed Wednesday, October 14, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders' eligibility for the payout.

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd.

Anand Rathi Wealth has declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share for the financial year 2026-27. The dividend represents 80% of the face value of Rs 5 per share. The company has fixed October 15, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders' eligibility for the payout.

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