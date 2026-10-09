10 Biggest Takeaways From TCS Q2 Results, Earnings Call: AI, Margins, Growth And What's Next

TCS Q2 Results: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services company, reported a mixed September-quarter performance, with revenue and net profit rising sequentially while operating margin remained broadly stable. The company also reported $3.1 billion in annualised AI revenue, crossing the 10% mark of overall revenue, while total contract value (TCV) stood at $9.6 billion.

TCS management said demand is improving across several areas, although the discretionary spending environment has not changed materially. Regional markets remained volatile, while India revenue declined in constant-currency terms.

Here are the 10 biggest takeaways from TCS Q2 results and its earnings call:

1. TCS Q2 Revenue Rises 1.3%, But EBIT Misses Estimates

TCS reported consolidated revenue of Rs 73,188 crore for Q2FY27, up 1.3% QoQ from Rs 72,275 crore in Q1 and 11.2% YoY.

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In constant-currency terms, revenue growth stood at 0.5% QoQ, in line with the lower end of the 0.5-0.8% expectation. Revenue was slightly ahead of the estimate of Rs 73,026 crore.

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However, EBIT came in at Rs 17,553 crore, up 1.4% QoQ from Rs 17,317 crore, but below the estimated Rs 17,805 crore.

The operating margin stood at 24%, compared with 23.95% in Q1, but missed the 24.38% estimate.

2. Net Profit Beats Estimate, Rises 4% QoQ

TCS reported consolidated net profit of Rs 13,884 crore, up 4% QoQ from Rs 13,349 crore in Q1FY27. The figure was also ahead of the estimate of Rs 13,788 crore.

Net margin stood at 19%. On a YoY basis, net profit increased from Rs 13,049 crore in the September quarter last year.

The company also reported strong cash generation, with net cash from operations at Rs 14,190 crore, equivalent to 102.2% of net income.

3. AI Revenue Crosses $3 Billion, Now 10% Of Revenue

One of the biggest takeaways from TCS Q2 results was the continued acceleration in AI-related revenue.

TCS said its annualised AI revenue crossed the $3.1 billion-mark in Q2FY27, accounting for around 10% of overall revenue.

AI revenue rose from $2.6 billion in Q1FY27, representing a sequential increase of around 19%. Management said AI continues to gain as a structural shift, with wider adoption of the company's Human+AI approach.

TCS also said AI revenue is being generated at much higher margins than overall revenue, making the growth in this business particularly considerable from a profitability perspective.

4. BFSI, Manufacturing And Technology Lead Growth

Growth remained broad-based across several major industry segments.

BFSI revenue grew 2.5% QoQ in constant-currency terms, while manufacturing and technology & services both grew 3.1%. Life Sciences & Healthcare revenue increased 0.3%, while Communication & Media grew 0.1%.

Consumer Business was weaker, declining 0.7% QoQ, while Energy, Resources & Utilities fell 0.5%. Regional Markets & Others was the weakest segment, declining 5.8% QoQ in constant-currency terms.

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On a YoY basis, manufacturing grew 4.2%, technology & services increased 4.8%, while BFSI rose 3.9%.

5. India Revenue Falls 10.3%; International Markets Hold Up

TCS continued to see a sharp divergence between India and international markets.

Revenue from India declined 10.3% QoQ in constant-currency terms. Management said the Indian geography was impacted by project deferrals.

International revenue, however, grew 1.2% QoQ in constant-currency terms.

Within international markets, Latin America grew 4.3%, the UK increased 3.5%, Asia Pacific rose 2%, while North America grew 0.4%. Continental Europe and MEA each grew 0.4%.

Management said regional markets remain “lumpy”, with volatility being the reason the company reports them separately.

6. Discretionary Spending Environment Remains Unchanged

On demand, TCS management said the discretionary environment has not changed much, although demand is improving in various areas.

The company said accelerating investment is taking place in high-growth areas, while it is also creating new growth opportunities for the future.

Consumer business saw a downturn, although the travel segment remained resilient. Life Sciences saw stable demand.

TCS also said vendor consolidation in traditional services is providing a tailwind, while new service revenue performed well during the quarter.

7. $9.6 Billion TCV, Porsche And Best Buy Deals In Focus

TCS reported a total contract value of $9.6 billion for Q2FY27.

Among the strategic wins announced during the quarter was a five-year strategic partnership with Porsche AG, alongside an agreement for TCS to acquire 100% of MHP Management- und IT-Beratung GmbH, Porsche's Germany-based management and IT consulting subsidiary. The proposed transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals.

TCS also announced an agreement to transition Best Buy's Global Capability Center in India to TCS and transform it into an AI Capability Center.

The company said these deals represent a new category of transformation partnerships focused on building repeatable value platforms and industrialising AI at scale.

Other strategic partnerships announced during the quarter included Honeywell Technologies, Aareal Bank and Vodafone Business.

8. Headcount Rises For Third Straight Quarter; Attrition At 13.3%

TCS ended September with a workforce of 598,056 employees, or nearly 5.98 lakh. The company added 4,258 employees sequentially, marking the third consecutive quarter of net headcount additions.

IT services' last-12-month attrition stood at 13.3%.

TCS said investments in learning and critical skills continued, with learning hours rising 17% sequentially to 17.1 million.

However, revenue per employee saw a slight decline in Q2, according to management.

9. Pricing Stable; TCS Expanding Into Data Centres And AI

TCS management said pricing remains broadly stable across the portfolio, even as the company continues to invest in high-growth areas.

The company is expanding into data centres and other high-growth areas, while accelerating investments aimed at creating new growth opportunities.

Management also said AI revenues are coming at considerably higher margins than overall company revenue.

The company launched several AI-focused initiatives during the quarter, including the TCS Industrial Autonomy & Engineering Lab Lights-Out Factory in Pune and the TCS Autonomous Engineering Lab Powered by NVIDIA in Bengaluru.

TCS also launched AI-focused facilities and platforms across geographies, including Gemini Experience Centers with Google Cloud in Mexico City and Kolkata.

10. Rs 12 Interim Dividend; Record Date October 14

TCS announced an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share. The company has fixed October 14, 2026 as the record date, with the dividend payment scheduled for October 30, 2026.

The dividend comes alongside a quarter in which TCS continued to generate strong operating cash, with net cash from operations at Rs 14,190 crore.

TCS Q2 Results: The Big Picture

TCS' September quarter presented a mixed picture: revenue grew 0.5% QoQ in constant-currency terms, net profit rose 4%, and operating margin remained broadly stable at 24%. At the same time, the company's $3.1 billion annualised AI revenue, equivalent to around 10% of total revenue, stood out as a key growth indicator.

The demand picture remains uneven. BFSI, manufacturing and technology & services were the strongest growth engines, while India and regional markets remained weak. Management said discretionary spending has not materially improved, but demand is strengthening in several areas.

The quarter also saw TCS deepen its AI strategy through major partnerships with Porsche and Best Buy, while expanding its AI, data-centre and autonomous engineering capabilities.

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