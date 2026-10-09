'World's Greatest Artist Has Left Us': Anil Kapoor Shares Photo With Nana Patekar, Says Will Miss Him In Life

Actor Anil Kapoor has expressed his grief over the loss of his close friend and co-star Nana Patekar. Remembering their friendship, Kapoor shared an emotional post on his social media handle, expressing how difficult it was to accept the sudden loss.

Kapoor posted a candid picture of the two actors holding hands, reportedly taken on a film set. Along with the photograph, he shared a heartfelt message, calling Patekar by his affectionate nickname, “Nanya,” and describing him as the world's greatest artist.

“My friend has left me… first Satish and now my Nanya. NANYA, you left so suddenly, far too soon… The world's greatest artist has left us forever,” Kapoor wrote.

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He also spoke about how much he would miss his friend in everyday life and at work. “I'll miss you dearly, in life, on set, on the phone, and on the big screen,” he added.

Kapoor also remembered Satish Kaushik, making his message even more emotional as he mourned another friend.

Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar shared the screen in Parinda (1989) and Welcome (2007). Their portrayal of Uday Shetty and Majnu Bhai in Welcome won audiences over with their memorable comic chemistry.

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Nana Patekar's Death And Last Rites

Nana Patekar died in Goa following a cardiac arrest. According to reports, he experienced severe chest pain before being found unresponsive and rushed to Manipal Hospital. Doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes, but they could not save him. He was declared dead at approximately 5:20 am. Dr Shekhar Salkar, head of the hospital's oncology department, confirmed the news to ANI.

Patekar's body was flown from Goa to Pune. His last rites were performed at his farmhouse, Nanachi Wadi, in Donje village near Khadakwasla, Pune. The funeral was held with full state honours, including a ceremonial gun salute. Several actors and other members of the Hindi and Marathi film industries attended the ceremony.

Tributes have since poured in from actors, politicians, colleagues and fans on social media.

Nana Patekar's Notable Films And Awards

Patekar leaves behind a long career in Hindi and Marathi cinema, with several memorable performances to his credit. Some of his notable Hindi films include Parinda, Prahaar: The Final Act, Tirangaa, Krantiveer and Khamoshi: The Musical.

During his career, Patekar received three National Film Awards, several Filmfare Awards, the Maharashtra State Film Award and Filmfare Awards Marathi. He was also honoured with the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award.

Beyond cinema, Patekar was known for his philanthropic work through Naam Foundation, which has worked on issues including water conservation and rural development.

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