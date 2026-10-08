'Heaven Will Be Blessed To Have You': Shahrukh Khan Writes Long Post After Nana Patekar's Demise

The passing of veteran actor Nana Patekar has prompted tributes from across the Indian film industry, with colleagues remembering his distinctive personality, performances and contribution to cinema.
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan paid an emotional tribute to veteran actor Nana Patekar. Sharing a throwback picture on X, Shah Rukh remembered their first meeting and the bond they developed over the years.
Recalling their first interaction, Shah Rukh said Nana immediately corrected him when he was behaving like a star rather than an actor. He remembered Patekar telling him, "hero ki tarah Baal mat bana...tu actor hai", highlighting the veteran's direct approach.
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When I first met him, out of awe and awkwardness I fiddled with my hair. He slapped my hand away and said 'hero ki tarah Baal mat bana...tu actor hai'! He didn't flatter you. He didn't tell you what you wanted to hear. He told you what you needed to hear. That was Nana. Straightforward. Rough, honest and had the most beautiful smile. He always had a strange way of showing affection. He would shout at you first, and then somewhere between the third or fourth insult, you realised you were being hugged. He loved me and I loved him back. He was a mentor, a teacher, a critic and a friend who beat me and everyone else around him in carrom game after game and relished his victories. Nana your intensity, laughter , madness and love will always stay with us. I just wish we had time to have more conversations, another argument, another cup of tea and a game of carrom. You have left a void not only in the world of cinema but in the hearts of all Indians and the world. All I can say is, I will miss you dearly and carry your words in my heart till the end of time....'hero banne ke chakar mein actor mat khona' May your soul rest in peace Nana and Allah bless you. The Heavens will be blessed to have you... a masterful actor and an unbeatable carrom champion. Love you and miss you dearly!! Too soon my Hero Actor! RIP.— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 8, 2026
Shah Rukh also remembered Patekar's unusual way of showing affection. He described him as someone who never flattered people or simply said what they wanted to hear. Instead, Patekar told them what he believed they needed to hear.
ALSO READ: Nana Patekar's Most Memorable Roles: From 'Krantiveer' To 'Welcome'
Shah Rukh Khan Recalls Carrom Games With Nana
Calling Patekar a mentor, teacher, critic and friend, Shah Rukh remembered their conversations, arguments, tea sessions and carrom games. He said Patekar's intensity, laughter, madness and affection would remain with him.
Shah Rukh also recalled Nana's advice, "hero banne ke chakar mein actor mat khona", and said he would carry those words in his heart. He described Patekar as a masterful actor and an unbeatable carrom champion, while expressing his wish that they had more time to have conversations together. The two actors worked together in Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman (1992) and Shakti: The Power (2002).
Nana Patekar's Death And Acting Career
Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest. He was found unconscious at his home in Dona Paula, Goa, on Thursday morning and was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
Born Vishwanath Patekar on January 1, 1951, in Murud-Janjira, Maharashtra, he studied at Mumbai's Sir J.J. Institute of Applied Art. Before entering films, he worked as a commercial artist and painted movie posters. He began his acting journey in theatre before making his film debut with Gaman in 1978.
Nana Patekar's Iconic Films
Nana gained wider recognition with Salaam Bombay!, while Parinda (1989) became a major turning point. His performance earned him the National Film Award and Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.
He later appeared in Angaar, Tirangaa, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical, Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan and Raajneeti. His comic role as Uday Shetty in Welcome became particularly popular, followed by Welcome Back. His Marathi work included Natsamrat (2016), which was both critically and commercially successful and earned him a Filmfare Award. Patekar also turned director with Prahaar: The Final Attack in 1991.
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