'Heaven Will Be Blessed To Have You': Shahrukh Khan Writes Long Post After Nana Patekar's Demise

The passing of veteran actor Nana Patekar has prompted tributes from across the Indian film industry, with colleagues remembering his distinctive personality, performances and contribution to cinema.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan paid an emotional tribute to veteran actor Nana Patekar. Sharing a throwback picture on X, Shah Rukh remembered their first meeting and the bond they developed over the years.

Recalling their first interaction, Shah Rukh said Nana immediately corrected him when he was behaving like a star rather than an actor. He remembered Patekar telling him, "hero ki tarah Baal mat bana...tu actor hai", highlighting the veteran's direct approach.

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Shah Rukh also remembered Patekar's unusual way of showing affection. He described him as someone who never flattered people or simply said what they wanted to hear. Instead, Patekar told them what he believed they needed to hear.

ALSO READ: Nana Patekar's Most Memorable Roles: From 'Krantiveer' To 'Welcome'

Shah Rukh Khan Recalls Carrom Games With Nana

Calling Patekar a mentor, teacher, critic and friend, Shah Rukh remembered their conversations, arguments, tea sessions and carrom games. He said Patekar's intensity, laughter, madness and affection would remain with him.

Shah Rukh also recalled Nana's advice, "hero banne ke chakar mein actor mat khona", and said he would carry those words in his heart. He described Patekar as a masterful actor and an unbeatable carrom champion, while expressing his wish that they had more time to have conversations together. The two actors worked together in Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman (1992) and Shakti: The Power (2002).

Nana Patekar's Death And Acting Career

Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest. He was found unconscious at his home in Dona Paula, Goa, on Thursday morning and was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Born Vishwanath Patekar on January 1, 1951, in Murud-Janjira, Maharashtra, he studied at Mumbai's Sir J.J. Institute of Applied Art. Before entering films, he worked as a commercial artist and painted movie posters. He began his acting journey in theatre before making his film debut with Gaman in 1978.

Nana Patekar's Iconic Films

Nana gained wider recognition with Salaam Bombay!, while Parinda (1989) became a major turning point. His performance earned him the National Film Award and Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.

He later appeared in Angaar, Tirangaa, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical, Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan and Raajneeti. His comic role as Uday Shetty in Welcome became particularly popular, followed by Welcome Back. His Marathi work included Natsamrat (2016), which was both critically and commercially successful and earned him a Filmfare Award. Patekar also turned director with Prahaar: The Final Attack in 1991.

ALSO READ: What Did Nana Patekar Do Beyond Acting? His Work For Farmers, Water Conservation, Charity

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