Nana Patekar Funeral: Final Darshan, Last Rites Time, Venue And Other Details

Veteran actor Nana Patekar died on Thursday morning at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa. He was reportedly found unconscious at his home and was rushed to Manipal Hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him for around 45 minutes. He was declared dead at around 5:20 am. His body was subsequently shifted to Goa Medical College and Hospital near Panaji for postmortem.

Nana Patekar Funeral: Final Darshan

Nana Patekar's mortal remains are expected to reach Pune at around 5 pm. After which his mortal remains will be kept at his farmhouse in Donje for the final darshan, Ganesh Thorat, CEO of Patekar's social organisation Naam Foundation, told IANS.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Fans and well-wishers have started gathering at the farmhouse to pay their final respects to the veteran actor. Visuals from the area showed fans mourning Patekar's death, while preparations were underway for his final rites.

The final darshan will be held before Nana Patekar's last rites, which will be performed at the farmhouse.

ALSO READ: Nana Patekar's Most Memorable Roles: From 'Krantiveer' To 'Welcome'

Nana Patekar Last Rites: Time And Venue

Nana Patekar's last rites will be performed on Thursday evening at his farmhouse in Donje village, Maharashtra.

According to Thorat, the last rites will be held after the final darshan at the farmhouse. The funeral will be conducted with state honours.

Nana Patekar Funeral: State Honours

Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar announced that Nana Patekar would be accorded a state funeral in recognition of his contribution to Marathi theatre and Marathi and Hindi cinema.

The decision was taken by the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government to honour the veteran actor's contribution to the arts. The last rites are expected to take place later on Thursday evening following the final darshan.

Nana Patekar's Notable Films And Awards

Nana Patekar was known for his powerful performances across Marathi and Hindi cinema. Some of his notable Hindi films include Parinda, Prahaar: The Final Act, Tirangaa, Krantiveer and Khamoshi: The Musical.

During his career, Patekar received three National Film Awards, several Filmfare Awards, the Maharashtra State Film Award and Filmfare Awards Marathi. He was also honoured with the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award.

Beyond cinema, Patekar was known for his philanthropic work through Naam Foundation, which has worked on issues including water conservation and rural development.

ALSO READ: Nana Patekar Net Worth: A Look At Bollywood Actor's Income, Properties, Farmhouse And Simple Lifestyle

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.