Nana Patekar Net Worth: A Look At Bollywood Actor's Income, Properties, Farmhouse And Simple Lifestyle

Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away on Thursday morning, marking the end of a remarkable career that spanned nearly five decades. He was 75. Known for his powerful performances in Hindi and Marathi films, Patekar also built considerable wealth through acting, filmmaking and brand endorsements.

Here's a look at Nana Patekar's net worth, earnings, properties and lifestyle.

Income And Simple Lifestyle

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Nana Patekar's exact net worth was never publicly confirmed, but media reports have placed it between Rs 50 crore and Rs 80 crore, with some estimates going higher.

Patekar started earning at a young age, painting cinema posters in Mumbai for just Rs 35 a month. He was around 13 at the time and reportedly walked about 8 km to get to work. His earnings grew steadily once he found success in films such as Gaman, Ankush, Parinda, Krantiveer and Agni Sakshi. By the mid-1990s, he was reportedly charging around Rs 1.25 crore per film, while recent media reports put his fee at around Rs 2–3 crore.

His income also came from directing, writing and brand endorsements. He was associated with brands including CenturyPly, Mahyco Monsanto, Tata Play/Tata Sky, Namrata Group and Kute Group. Reports have estimated his endorsement earnings at Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore, with some deals reportedly paying more.

His reported car collection included a Mahindra Scorpio, a Mahindra Jeep and an Audi. Screenwriter Ranbir Pushp once recalled that Patekar turned down a luxury car worth around Rs 1.5 crore and chose to use the money to help families of farmers who had died by suicide.

Despite his wealth, he preferred a low-key life, cooked his own food and continued living in a modest Mumbai apartment.

Properties Across Mumbai, Pune And Goa

Patekar owned properties in Mumbai, Goa, Pune and Murud. His 750 sq ft 1BHK in Andheri was bought decades ago for around Rs 1.1 lakh and is now estimated to be worth nearly Rs 3 crore. He also reported to own a residence in Dona Paula, Goa, a property on Law College Road in Pune and property in Murud.

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His 27-Acre Farmhouse

Patekar owned a 27-acre farmhouse near Khadakwasla in Pune, spread across seven rooms and a large hall. Instead of keeping the land only as a private retreat, he used it for farming, growing crops such as wheat and paddy. The produce was sold across Maharashtra, while part of the income was used to support farm workers and local farmers.

His Charity Work

Patekar also used his wealth for charitable work. In 2015, he co-founded the Naam Foundation with actor Makarand Anaspure to support drought-hit farmers and their families. The foundation also works on water conservation, village development, education and skill training.

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