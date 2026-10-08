Vedanta Approves Interim Dividend Of Rs 5; Check Record Date

Vedanta Dividend Announcement: Vedanta Ltd's board has approved its first interim dividend for FY27 of Rs 5 per equity share, amounting to approximately Rs 1,955 crore.

The decision was taken on Thursday, October 8, 2026, according to the company's regulatory filing.

Vedanta Dividend Record Date

Vedanta has fixed Wednesday, October 14, 2026, as the record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive the interim dividend.

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The interim dividend will be paid within the stipulated timelines prescribed under applicable law.

Vedanta Dividend Details

The interim dividend of Rs 5 per share has been declared on the company's equity shares with a face value of Rs 1 each.

This is Vedanta's first interim dividend for FY27, with the total payout estimated at around Rs 1,955 crore.

Vedanta Share Price History

Vedanta shares were down 1.8% in the latest session. The stock has gained 0.8% over the past five days, while it is down 5.5% over the past one month.

Over a longer period, Vedanta shares have gained 91.3% in the past six months and 129.1% year-to-date (YTD). The stock is up 192% over the past one year, but remains down 45.2% over the past five years.

Vedanta Q1 Results Highlights

Vedanta's consolidated net profit fell 18.3% year-on-year to Rs 5,473 crore in the quarter ended June, even as the mining conglomerate reported a sharp improvement in operating profitability.

Revenue from operations declined 1.7% to Rs 24,205 crore, compared with Rs 24,609 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

However, EBITDA rose 12.5% YoY to Rs 8,501 crore, from Rs 7,559 crore a year earlier. EBITDA margin also expanded to 35.1% from 30.7%, reflecting stronger cost efficiencies and an improved product mix despite the softer revenue performance.

The company said improved operating performance across key businesses, particularly aluminium and zinc, supported margin expansion during the quarter even as consolidated revenue remained under pressure.





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