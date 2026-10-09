Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct 9

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India Stock Market Recap

The Indian stock market continued selloff on Thursday, with both the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50 falling around 2% each, as rising crude oil prices spooked investors, who also remained cautious over the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) repo rate hike, rising US Treasury yields and escalating geopolitical tensions.

The Sensex crashed 1,045.46 points, or 1.44%, to close at 71,593.24 on Thursday, while the Nifty 50 settled 371.25 points, or 1.64%, lower at 22,231.80. The Bank Nifty index slumped 540.50 points, or 0.98%, to end at 54,515.05.

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Earnings

TCS Q2 Results

Net profit at Rs 13,884 crore vs estimate of Rs 13,788 crore

Revenue at Rs 73,188 crore vs estimate of Rs 73,026 crore

EBIT at Rs 17,553 crore vs estimate of Rs 17,805 crore

EBIT margin at 24% vs estimate of 24.38%

Net profit up 4% at Rs 13,884 crore vs Rs 13,349 crore QoQ

Revenue up 1.3% at Rs 73,188 crore vs Rs 72,275 crore QoQ

EBIT up 1.4% at Rs 17,553 crore vs Rs 17,317 crore QoQ

EBIT margin at 24% vs 23.95% QoQ

To pay interim dividend of Rs 12/share

Sets record date for dividend on Oct 14

Total contract value at $9.6 billion

IT Services 12-month attrition at 13.3%

CC growth at 0.5% vs 0.5 to 0.8% expectation

Business Updates

JSW Steel Q2 Biz Update

Overall production up 5% at 7.27 MT YoY

India production up 5% at 7.07 MT YoY

Overall production up 10%; India up 11% QoQ

SML Mahindra September Biz Update

CV production up 19.8% at 1,257 units YoY

CV sales up 32% at 1,071 units YoY

CV exports grew 160% YoY to 138 units

IRB Infra September Biz Update

Gross toll collection up 24% at Rs 773 crore YoY

Toll revenue of IRB's 100% subsidiaries grows 17% on a like-for-like basis

Sept 2026 toll revenue reflects healthy traffic growth

Navaratri, Diwali & holiday season to support continued traffic growth

PN Gadgil Q2 Biz Update

Q2 revenue growth at 22.4% YoY

Retail segment grew 31.1% YoY

Franchise business grew 34.7% YoY

Rakhi sales witnessed strong growth of 114%

Opened 2 new stores in Q2

Same-store sales growth at 25.5% YoY

On track to open further 23 new stores during FY27

Stocks In News

Orkla India

MTR launches 8 products in its sweets portfolio

PNC Infra

Incorporates arm 'PNC Infratech (Kazakhstan)'

Dr Reddy's

USFDA issues 2 observations to Pydibhimavaram unit

USFDA issues 2 observations to Pydibhimavaram unit US FDA inspection conducted from Oct 5 to 7

Pitti Engineering

GST officials initiate inspection at Maharashtra manufacturing unit

Inspection/search proceeding is underway

Company extending full cooperation to state GST officials

VRL Logistics

To buyback 87.5 Lk shares worth Rs 280 crore up to Rs 320/share

IKIO Tech

Arm enters vendor exclusivity undertaking with Danube Home LLC

Alert: Arm is Royalux FZCO

Supriya Lifescience

Files petition before Supreme Court in connection with Sept 23 matter

Matter is sub judice and pending consideration before Supreme Court

Pace Digitek

Gets Rs 179 crore order from BSES Rajdhani Power

Order for 57.5 MW / 115 MWh standalone BESS in Delhi

Total executable order book exceeds Rs 11,500 crore

Hexaware Tech

Announces multi-year partnership with Anthropic

Becomes preferred partner in Claude Partner Network

To bring Claude to core of two Hexaware platforms

NCC

Gets Rs 1,286 crore order from Hyderabad Growth Corridor

Order for Hyderabad road on NH-167N

Construction time period of 18 months

Travel Food

CFO Vikas Kapoor resigns from Oct 7

Resignation due to personal career aspirations

ICRA

Appoints Ritesh Gupta as Chief Business Officer-Designate

L Shivakumar retires as Chief Business Officer

Steelcast

Achieves IRIS certification

Certification to enable entry into European rail-road industry market

Shakti Pumps

Invests Rs 10 crore in arm Shakti Energy Solutions

CMR Green

Enhances credit facility to Rs 165 crore from Rs 148 crore

Gets approval from Federal Bank for enhancement

Avalon Tech

Executes lease deed for 25.1-acre land in TN

To set up industrial unit at SIPCOT Industrial Park

Cummins India

Appoints Adegbile Adedapo Adewunmi as MD for 3 years

Isgec Heavy

Issues Rs 61 crore letter of comfort in favour of company's JV

Alert: JV is Isgec Titan Metal Fabricators

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Samvardhana Motherson

Approves conversion of 1.45 Lk CCDs

Allots 10.3 crore shares at Rs 140.5/share

Evonik Pharma (Novartis India)

Approves raising up to Rs 900 crore via rights issue

Waaree Renewable

Gets LoA for 5 MWp grid-connected solar PV project

Gets LoA from public sector undertaking

Includes operation & maintenance for a period of 10 years

Polycab India

Challenges NCLT insolvency admission order

NCLT admits Rs 2.79 crore insolvency plea against company

Moves NCLAT against CIRP admission

NCLAT to hear Polycab insolvency appeal on Oct 9

KEC International

Gets new orders worth Rs 1,030 crore across businesses

T&D biz won order for 400 kV transmission line in Bhutan

T&D biz won order for 380 kV transmission line in Saudi Arabia

T&D biz won order for supply of towers, hardware and poles in the Americas

Renewables biz secured an order for a 300+ MW wind project

Cables & Conductors biz won various orders in India and overseas market

Lupin

Gets USFDA nod for Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion

Alert: Phytonadione Injectable is used to treat low blood clotting

Tilaknagar Industries

Rajesh Choudhary resigns as CFO

Resigns to pursue external career opportunities

Krsnaa Diagnostics

Gets in-principle nod from NSE, BSE to issue 16.2 Lk warrants convertible into shares

Jubilant Pharmova

Arm to invest CAD 94.5 Mn to expand Kirkland unit

Alert: Arm is Jubilant Draximage Inc

Investment aimed to double production capacity of product 'RUBY-FILL'

Jaykay Enterprises

Executes loan pact with arm to grant Rs 100 crore loan to arm

Alert: Arm is JK Defence & Aerospace

Earnings Today

Anand Rathi Wealth

Can Fin Homes

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company

Poonawalla Fincorp

IPO Listing

- NA

IPO To Open

- NA

Bulk & Block Deals

ITC: GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold 3.65 crore shares, Fidelity Advisor Overseas Fund bought 1.34 crore shares, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 94.01 lakh shares, SBI Mutual Fund bought 37.60 lakh shares, Nippon India Mutual Fund bought 27.05 lakh shares, Citigroup Global Markets Singapore bought 22.09 lakh shares, Edelweiss Mutual Fund bought 9.71 lakh shares, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund bought 9.29 lakh shares, Ghisallo Master Fund bought 75.21 lakh shares, BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 72.87 lakh shares, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance bought 62.17 lakh shares, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund bought 37.60 lakh shares, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought 36.30 lakh shares, Bajaj Life Insurance bought 29.14 lakh shares, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore bought 16.11 lakh shares, Alliance Witan sold 16.11 lakh shares, GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold 7.14 crore shares, Goldman Sachs Trust II Goldman Sachs GQG Partners Intl Opportunities Fund sold 19.40 crore shares at Rs 257.35/share.

Inox Green Energy: Setu Securities sold 25.25 Lk shares at Rs 111.97 per share, Sapphire Intrex sold 25.80 Lk shares at Rs 113.04 per share, Abhishek Khaitan sold 35.85 Lk shares at Rs 112.28 per share.

One Mobikwik Systems: Bank of India Small Cap Fund bought 4.48 Lk shares at Rs 240.48 per share.

Indegene: PI Opportunities AIF V LLP bought 20.18 Lk shares & Pioneer Investment Fund Scheme II sold 20.18 Lk shares at Rs 590 per share.

Kajaria Ceramics: PI Opportunities AIF V LLP bought 11.28 Lk shares & Pioneer Investment Fund Scheme II sold 11.28 Lk shares at Rs 1,211 per share.

ICICI Bank: PI Opportunities AIF V LLP bought 19.21 Lk shares & Pioneer Investment Fund Scheme II sold 19.21 Lk shares at Rs 1,343 per share.

Reliance Industries: PI Opportunities AIF V LLP bought 20.40 Lk shares & Pioneer Investment Fund Scheme II sold 20.40 Lk shares at Rs 1,176 per share.

SBI Life Insurance Co: PI Opportunities AIF V LLP bought 6.42 Lk shares & Pioneer Investment Fund Scheme II sold 6.42 Lk shares at Rs 1,671 per share.

Corporate Actions

Transport Corp of India - Buyback

Mold-Tek Packaging - 1:1 Bonus

Mold-Tek Technologies - 1:1 Bonus

Board Meeting

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company - Fund raising

Lock In

Om Freight Forwarders: 6-month & beyond lock-in, 18 million shares, 53% of total outstanding

Insider Trades

- NA

ASM Framework

List of securities shortlisted in Short-Term ASM Framework Stage: India Glycols, Kanohar Electricals, Media Matrix Worldwide, One Mobikwik Systems, Advit Jewels

List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: Mukand

Price Band Changes

- NA

F&O Cues

Nifty Feb futures down 1.58% to 22,275.00 at a premium of 43 points

Nifty Options 3rd Feb expiry: Maximum call open interest at 23,000 and maximum put open interest at 21,000

Securities In Ban Period

Ambuja Cement

Bandhan Bank

LIC Housing Finance

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