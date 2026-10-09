Asian Markets Today: Nikkei, Topix Fall As Tech Stocks Drag; SoftBank, Advantest Drop

Asian stock market traded lower on Friday, following overnight losses on Wall Street, amid renewed concerns over artificial intelligence (AI) boom and elevated in crude oil prices.

The MSCI Asia Pacific equities index fell 0.1%. Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 0.61%, while the Topix eased 0.09%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures indicated a marginally higher opening.

Markets in South Korea and Taiwan are closed for a holiday.

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Markets were dragged by a selloff in Japanese technology stocks, which tracked losses in the US tech stocks after OpenAI's underwhelming revenue report.

SoftBank Group shares plunged 4.55%, Advantest shares declined 1.5%, while Tokyo Electron fell over 1% and Renesas Electron shed 3.65%.

Wall Street

The US stock market indices ended mostly lower on Thursday, with the Nasdaq posting its biggest one-day loss since mid-August.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 51.77 points, or 0.10%, to 51,231.64, while the S&P 500 fell 36.41 points, or 0.47%, to 7,765.36. The Nasdaq Composite closed 345.35 points, or 1.25%, lower at 27,193.34.

US tech stock reeled under pressure as speculation about OpenAI's revenue revived concerns over the sustainability of the AI spending boom.

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